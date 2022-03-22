It is not yet clear which way the price of bitcoin will take

Is Bitcoin having a tough time today? What is happening with the market? Mikkel Morch, CEO of crypto asset hedge fund ARK36, and Ruud Feltkamp, ​​CEO of Cryptohopper, shared their views on the matter with Cointelegraph en Español.

Mikkel Morch noted: “Even though bitcoin price has pulled back a bit after hitting $42,000 over the weekend, it still managed to close the week well above $40,000 and is currently holding levels. $41,000.”

“This pullback looks healthy after a notable move in the past week and should not be seen as a negative reaction to any particular piece of macro or geopolitical news. As long as BTC stays above 40,000, there is a good chance it will continue. However, we can only expect a more sustained stretch if the bulls manage to regain resistance at 46,000. Until then, choppy short-term moves may continue for some time,” he added.

Separately, Ruud Feltkamp, ​​CEO of cryptocurrency trading bot Cryptohopper, said: “I’m not sure you can blame the unrest in the world for not breaking the $42,000 level. we were expected to get over it in one fell swoop.”

Then he said: “We will have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks. It seems plausible to me that Bitcoin will make another retest. If this move to the upside has little strength, we will retest the lows. The indicators suggest that we may have a sideways market for up to 45 days, after which a strong move is expected. It is not yet clear which way it will go.”

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

