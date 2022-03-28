“It is not yet time to let our guard down” (Bozza Nicola)

From 1 April, a gradual relaxation of anti-Covid restrictions will begin for a return to normal. From this date, the green pass will no longer be required for outdoor catering services and public transport, while to access workplaces it will be sufficient to show the basic green pass (vaccination, recovery or tempone). From 1 May, then, the green pass will be substantially archived, and indoor masks will also be abolished. But the WHO does not seem to agree with this easing of anti-Covid measures and wanders some EU countries (including Italy). “In the past two weeks – he said Hans Kluge, director of the regional office of the World Health Organization – we are recording a new increase in Covid cases in 18 countries (including Italy) out of 53 in our European region, while mortality is still decreasing. This is mainly due to the circulation of the Omicron 2 variant, much more transmissible but not more serious, but also because the anti-Covid measures have been “too brutally” revoked in some countries “.

The same opinion is also the Prof. Paolo Ascierto (President of the Melanoma Foundation and Director of the Melanoma Oncology, Oncological Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit of the National Cancer Institute Irccs Foundation “G. Pascale” of Naples), since the beginning of the pandemic on the front line for the battle against Covid. “The relaxation of restrictions, a reduction in the use of masks, both indoors (although still mandatory) and outdoors and, finally, a more relaxed attitude that has led to a decrease in the use of protection mechanisms, such as hand disinfection or safe distance – explains Ascierto a NaplesToday -, has certainly contributed to the increase in infections that we are recording. Moreover – goes on -, the mandatory nature of the vaccine only in the over 50s has made the young age much more susceptible to infection. The major cases, in fact, are being recorded between 14 and 29 years, for this reason it is important that this age group also continue to be vaccinated to further reduce the risk of contagion “.

Prof. Ascierto, are we at the beginning of a fifth wave?

“I think it is still early to talk about the fifth wave, but it is essential that we continue to put in place all the protection mechanisms aimed at reducing circulation, without ever letting our guard down because the numbers, to date, do not allow us to do so” .

These are mainly asymptomatic or not very symptomatic, therefore sick people who do not weigh on the hospital system. Yet at Cotugno there was a 30% increase in Covid hospitalizations. What is the real situation in hospitals?

“Yes, we are witnessing a new increase in hospitalizations in Campania, but, it is important to underline it, they are mainly unvaccinated subjects or those with serious comorbidities”.

Is it right, in your opinion, not to extend the state of emergency despite the new surge in cases? Isn’t there a risk of a “rebound effect” following the openings that could compromise the summer season?

“It is very difficult to answer this question. The solution is not found in a mathematical calculation, but in a subtle balance which, if on the one hand must allow a return to life as normal as possible, on the other hand it must consider that the risk of a fifth wave exists and we must continue to be very careful. We know that the virus is circulating, especially this new variant, the Omicron 2, therefore we must be cautious without instigating alarmism “.

On the work table of the Ministry of Health there is the hypothesis of a fourth dose for the elderly. But there is great division on this. One wonders if it is useful to administer a fourth dose of a now old vaccine not calibrated on the Omicron variant, which is now prevalent around the world. What do you think about it?

“If there hadn’t been the vaccine, now the number of ICU admissions and deaths would be very different from what we have had and continue to have. Vaccinating is the solution and the recall of the vaccine is essential to allow adequate coverage against the risk of developing a serious Covid-19 infection “.

What was wrong with managing the pandemic, what worked, and what scenario awaits us in the coming months?

“I don’t feel like pointing the finger at anyone or anything. Everyone, some in their own small, some in their large, have made their contribution in managing a situation that we were not prepared to face. Here, perhaps the only point I want to emphasize, and which I hope everyone has understood, is that, without the Research, we would not now find ourselves in a situation in which, despite the increased number of infections, the percentage of deaths and hospitalized patients fell sharply compared to the previous two years. The scenario that awaits us in the coming months will largely depend on us, so we remind you not to let your guard down and to be prudent ”.