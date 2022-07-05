it is now category 3 and will bring heavy rain to the coast of Mexico

Bonnie becomes a hurricane in the Pacific 0:57

(CNN Spanish) — Hurricane Bonnie, the third in the Pacific this season, strengthened to category 3 on Tuesday, reported the National Water Commission in Mexico (Conagua).



According to Conagua, Bonnie threatens heavy rains for the states of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Bonnie’s maximum sustained winds reach 185 kilometers per hour and it has gusts of 220 km/h, according to Conagua.

As a storm, Bonnie made landfall on Friday in a Caribbean area on the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border, leaving minor damage, before crossing into the Pacific on Saturday and entering Mexican waters.

Conagua warns that the rains from Hurricane Bonnie could cause flooding.

“The rainfall generated by this system could increase the level of rivers and streams, and cause overflows and floods in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacán, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). , of the National Water Commission (Conagua), and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities. Maritime navigation is called upon to take extreme precautions due to strong winds and high waves, “says the weather warning more recent.

According to the forecast of the US National Hurricane Center, Bonnie will continue to move near the Mexican coast, but with a westward trend starting this Wednesday.