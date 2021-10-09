It is now Dogecoin Mania. Billionaire Mark Cubain Raises!

In early March, the Mavericks became the first NBA team to use Dogecoin as a payment method, making it possible to purchase tickets and merchandise with cryptocurrency. But this is not the first time this payment method has been used; two years ago the team started accepting Bitcoin but it was a half fiasco. In April 2020, Cuban revealed that the Mavericks only managed to accumulate $ 130 worth of Bitcoin. During the boom in the cryptocurrency market that began in early 2021, Cuban radically changed its stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

The former skeptic, who once said he’d rather own bananas than cryptocurrencies, has now become a major advocate, including DOGE.

Dogecoin will become one of the major cryptocurrencies

As reported by US Today, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks said Dogecoin will become a major cryptocurrency thanks to its community, a statement that pleased Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a great meme coin appraiser.

Earlier this month, the Mavericks also announced that those who pay with Doge will get special discounts in an effort to push mainstream adoption of the meme coin further.

However, many crypto speculators have accused Cuban of inconsistency. In fact, in mid-August some members of the crypto community claimed that Mark Cuban’s cryptocurrency holdings amounted to less than $ 500, which obviously leads to a stark contradiction of the billionaire’s hyped announcements.

Also, Cuban’s (Iron Finance) DeFi project was a huge hole in the water. Its TITAN token went from nearly $ 60 to practically $ 0 in 24 hours. But Cuban “sold his holdings” before the collapse.