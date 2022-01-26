It is now harder than ever to mine bitcoins

On January 20, 2022, bitcoin experienced its 357th adjustment difficulty, moving 9.32% more than the previous two weeks. At the time of writing, the bitcoin network’s mining difficulty has reached an ATH hitting 26.64 trillion. The latest ATH difficulty was recorded 251 days ago, on May 15, 2021, when it hit a high of just over 25 trillion.

At that time, at the height of block 683,424, bitcoin mining difficulty went up by 21.53%, making it harder than ever to find a reward for blocking BTC. However, a big downward shift occurred when China banned cryptocurrency mining in the summer months of 2021. BTC’s mining difficulty saw its biggest ever sea drop on July 3, 2021, slipping by 27. 94% less, at the height of block 689.472.

Ph. Marco Verch

The change in difficulty that occurred on January 21, 2022, makes it the highest parameter it has ever been in 13 years. At the time of writing and for the next two weeks, BTC’s mining difficulty is approximately 26,643,185,256,535. Since the rise in difficulty and the sudden drop in BTC prices, the global hashrate has dropped a lot. Currently, the global hashrate is just above 160 exahash per second (EH / s) and just before the difficulty increased, the hashrate was around 218 EH / s.