It is now possible to apply for a tourist visa for the USA

The United States Embassy in the DR announced this Monday that it continues to resume face-to-face interviews for those who request first time travel visa.

In a statement published on their web portal, they indicated that the opening has been gradual and limited“as resources and personnel allow.”

“At the moment, some appointments are available until 2025please take into account that closest dates could be enabled and available as staff are added”, wrote the embassy.

Until a few weeks ago, when scheduling the appointment, the agency presented a message specifying that they were not receiving new tourist visa applications for the first time, information that was also confirmed to Diario Libre.

However, it is already possible to apply for B1/B2 visas for those who do it for the first time.

Re-schedule tourist visa appointments

In another document, the agency also clarified the requirements to request an advance appointment, that is, to change the date to a closer date, and recalled that trips for the purpose of attending weddings and graduation ceremonies, helping relatives pregnant, participating in an annual business/academic/professional conference, or enjoying last-minute sightseeing do not qualify for advance appointments, and that for such travel, you must schedule your appointment well in advance.

Among the requirements to re-schedule are the following:

Medical Necessity

The purpose of the trip is to obtain urgent medical care, or to accompany a family member or employer for urgent medical care.

Funeral/Death

The purpose of the trip is to attend the funeral or make arrangements to repatriate the body of an immediate family member (mother, father, brother, child) to the United States.

Urgent business trips

The purpose of the trip is to attend to an urgent business matter within the next two weeks, where the travel requirement could not be predicted in advance.