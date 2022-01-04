It is official, a mega Amazon logistics center is coming in the Marche: “There will be about 1000 hires” – Picchio News

Amazon will open a new logistics center in the Marche region. This is the news that emerges following the unanimous acceptance by the Interporto di Jesi of the non-binding expression of interest extended by Dorica Trasporti and Amatori and by Scannell (general contractor of Amazon). The confirmations filter directly from the headquarters of the Region, where the contract will be signed by January.

The mega logistics distribution center of Amazon will extend over 66 thousand square meters and will be built in an area of ​​Jesi Est. About 1000 are expected to be hired for an amount invested by the US giant for the concession of the area of ​​an amount comprised – but not yet confirmed – between 4 and 5 million Euros. Bureaucratic steps are next, with the completion of the environmental impact assessment by the ministry and the favorable opinion from the municipal council of Jesi for the approval of the urban variant necessary for the construction of the infrastructure.

The parties involved will now have to concentrate on drafting the contract which should take around three weeks of work by those directly involved but which does not seem to show clouds on the horizon. A historic agreement on which the final word is about to be written after 18 months of back and forth. A fundamental step for the economic enhancement of the territory that will allow a real infrastructural and economic boom in the Marche region in the coming years.