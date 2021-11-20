It is official, Kamala Harris first female president of the United States. What Happens to Joe Biden, “Health Reasons” – Time

World

It is official, Kamala Harris first female president of the United States. What Happens to Joe Biden, "Health Reasons"

Kamala Harris will officially be the first female president of the United States. It will happen soon but it will not last long, probably a few hours. Just long enough for Joe Biden to have a colonoscopy. In fact, American law provides that in the event of a temporary impediment, such as anesthesia, the president of the United States must hand over power to his deputy.

The clinical test of “sleepy” Joe is routine and, with due diligence, he will soon return to command but when he is under anesthesia Harris (57, black and of Asian descent) will be the first woman to hold control of the army. and nuclear codes.

Some time ago the choice of Donald Trump had caused a certain uproar, who for the same painful exams had chosen not to be sedated in order not to give up power.

The background is contained in the book written by Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump press officer, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now”. In 2019, then President Trump had to undergo a routine diagnostic examination, a colonoscopy, but he demanded absolute silence from all staff and once in the health facility, the Walter Reed hospital, he refused anesthesia. Trump did not want to leave his role as commander in chief to his deputy, Mike Pence, even for a moment, but he was also afraid of ending up at the center of television satire due to the nature of the invasive examination …

