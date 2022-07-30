It is one of the best movies of the year and it is going unnoticed

In today’s cinema landscape, streaming can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, films that are released directly on platforms can reach more people than if they had been released in theaters, but on the other, there are many proposals that end up going unfairly unnoticed and are lost in the immense ocean of monthly releases. That many end up forgotten in a matter of a week is not a problem (when quantity is prioritized over quality is what happens), but others deserve to come out and be discovered by everyone.

On this occasion, what could end up being my favorite movie of the year is a small, low-key streaming release that has barely been talked about: dancing for life (in English, the much louder Cha Cha Real Smooth), a real gem, one of those that leave you overwhelmed by emotions and make you appreciate life a little better. For this reason, I have made it my personal mission to make as many people as possible see it. Let’s see if i get it.

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in an official frame of ‘Dancing for Life’ (Apple TV +)

dancing for life is the second feature film Cooper Raiff, the new child prodigy of Hollywood. A precocious filmmaker, at just 22 years old he made his debut feature, shit housewhich he himself wrote, directed, produced, co-edited and starred in, a college dramedy that earned him widespread applause at the benchmark indie festival SXSW, where he received the award for Best Narrative Feature in 2020. Officially a promise of cinema, his next long, dancing for lifewas acquired by Apple for 15 million dollars, and released on its platform on June 17, 2022, also obtaining very good reviews, but passing unnoticed between the streaming premieres of the week.

The main obstacle he faced dancing for life it was the very window in which he saw the light. Apple TV + does not stop releasing quality content, series and movies that show a level above average in the world of streaming. But of course, it is a service that remains secondary for the audience, despite the prestige and nominations it is accumulating. Last year, coda (which premiered as an Apple original in the United States) managed to break that barrier, rising as the (questioned) big winner of the most recent edition of the Oscars. I very much doubt that dancing with life suffer the same fate, but of course, he would deserve it.

But what is the movie about and why can’t I stop thinking about it? dancing with life revolves around Andrew (Raiff), a 22-year-old guy who just finished college and doesn’t know what to do with his life.. Faced with an uncertain future and a complete lack of plans, he has no choice but to return to his mother’s (Leslie Mann) house in New Jersey and settle on a mattress in the room of his little brother (Evan Assante), who still he goes to school, while his work is stuck in a fast food restaurant.

Through it all, Andrew maintains an upbeat attitude and cheerfulness that makes him the life of the holidays. It is precisely this ability to liven things up and make people dance that leads him to get a perfect job for himself: entertainer at bat mitzvah parties for his little brother’s classmates. At one of those parties Andrew meets an attractive woman named Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), a teenager with autism., from which he becomes her kangaroo. Soon, Andrew establishes a very close bond with them and ends up falling madly in love with Domino, but his life has other plans in store for him.

Cooper Raiff and Evan Assante in ‘Dancing for Life’ (Apple TV+)

After his triumphant cinematographic baptism at SXSW, Raiff once again struck a note at the Sundance Festival, the main event for independent cinema in the United States, where dancing for life received the audience award. Raiff’s ability to connect with the audience on a deeply emotional level was again on display, confirming him as new generational reference and one of the young filmmakers to follow more closely. After conquering the festival audience, the film, which has Dakota Johnson herself as producer under the umbrella of her company TeaTime Pictures, came to streaming in June and we were able to see why it had been so popular.

Naked eye, dancing for life It seems like the typical romantic comedy with a nice and good-natured indie spirit like so many others we’ve seen. And to a certain extent it is that, but it is also much more. Raiff manages to demonstrate a maturity and lucidity in the portrait of his generation, and of life in general, inappropriate for someone so young. Because in the end, dancing with life is that, a fragment of real life that condenses in two hours a personal and intimate spectrum, but at the same time very wide of human feeling, with lightness, without apparent effort, intelligence and a very accurate aim when it comes to making us reflect on what what we are looking at and how it applies to our own lives. That ability to get to the bottom with almost astonishing ease is what sets it apart from similar products that stay more on the surface.

dancing for life It covers a lot of topics, but Raiff makes sure they never get out of hand, containing them in a well-constructed story that flows naturally and is extremely warm and comforting throughout. The movie It tells us, among other things, about that moment in life that we all go through, when the training stage ends and we have to face the real world. Through Andrew, we live that inescapable vital conflict in which the decisions we make can affect the rest of our lives, where the family can play a very important role and what is permanent does not exist, because our life is in full change and transformation, in precious and confused boiling.

Raiff builds a real family dynamic, relying on two main relationships, Andrew’s with his mother (a Leslie Mann as likeable as ever and touching as ever) and with his brother (the young promise Evan Assante, who gives us some of the moments most emotional of the film), who sees the protagonist as his adult reference and role model, despite the fact that he has not yet decided what he wants to be in life. It is also interesting to see how Raiff treats the character of the stepfather (his mother’s new husband), a habitually vilified archetype that the director draws here with great empathy, despite turning him at times into the protagonist’s punching bag. The same thing he does with the character of Raúl Castillo, who plays Domino’s fiancé, a “villain” who, as the story progresses, sees himself differently.

But if there is a relationship that defines the film, it is the one that develops between Andrew and Domino, and by extension, between Andrew and Lola. dancing for life It’s not just a romantic comedy, it’s much more, but that facet of the film is perhaps the one that rewards us with the best moments, giving a little twist to the concept of soul mates to take the genre down the realistic path without losing the magic of the most romantic moments.

Vanessa Burghardt and Dakota Johnson in ‘Dancing for Life’ (Apple TV+)

The key is in the overflowing chemistry between Raiff and Johnson, and in the construction of Domino’s character, enigmatic at first, vulnerable, charming, a damaged soul with whom it is impossible not to fall in love (Johnson, irresistible as always, continues to prove that is one of the best actresses of her generation and is carving out a post-Fifty Shades very worthy). through her, dancing for life tackles motherhood candidly, and specifically what it means to raise a child with autism. Burghardt, the film’s other big breakout, is an actress with autism in real life, and in addition to bringing representation and authenticity, she wins hearts with a very endearing performance that points ways. With Domino and Lola, the film leaves us with assessments full of compassion and understanding, and specifically, a conversation about depression that is among the best dialogues we are going to see this year in the cinema.

Because while other films fall into manipulation and the artificial, dancing for life manages to stay honest and real from start to finish, and it’s thanks in no small part to the approach Raiff brings to his character. Andrew represents a new type of male protagonist far removed from the traditional canons, which is becoming more and more important: sensitive, attentive, emotional, but never self-centered or presumptuous for that reason. His is a character that could be disliked for being so imperfectly perfect (what is happening to many with Ted Lasso, for example), for being the typical “quirky” protagonist, but Raiff manages to avoid it with an interpretation full of naturalness and real sympathy, also sharing with each of the actors in the cast a true connection that the viewer can feel in each scene.

dancing for life It is a movie feel goodconsistently pretty and emotional, free from cynicism and full of tenderness, but never sugar-coated or sentimental. It is one of those cinematographic experiences that stay with you forever, a surprise that ends up being much more transcendental than you expected, that provokes a smile and tears with the same ease (very often at the same time). Raiff manages to capture a thousand and one sensations in it, encapsulating in 107 minutes a moment of transition in which we realize something very important: that nothing is entirely permanent, that people will pass through our lives who will change it forever, who they will change forever, and they will go away, and that even so, we will continue looking for ourselves and our place. It is a bittersweet, melancholy, but very real revelation that the cinema has reminded us of many times, but rarely with such humanity.

Cooper Raiff is already working on two new projects, the series Exciting Timesadaptation of the first novel by Naoise Dolan, which has received comparisons with normal people (coincidentally, Raiff’s favorite book), with Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons) as the lead, and the film The Trashersfamily drama based on true events starring David Harbor (stranger things) and Cooper Hoffmann (Licorice Pizza). Needless to say, we will follow all his footsteps after demonstrating with his second film that his is an innate talent to make people feel with his cinema. dancing with life It’s been on Apple TV+ for a month and if you haven’t seen it, it’s waiting for you, ready to also become one of your favorite movies of the year.

