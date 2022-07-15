It is one of the best series in history but you may not know it (and you can watch it for free and without subscription) – Series News

You will seldom see it in the top of the highlights, but this ‘thriller’ by Elisabeth Moss is very worthwhile.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent a lot of my life stumbling between streaming platforms and leaving things unfinished while looking for a series to watch. There is an infinite offer, but what is really worth it? In these cases, it is always good to resort to the classic, which has always been there. The lists of ‘The best series in history’ help us to be on the safe side, but they tend to be repeated too much. Today we recommend you to see an exciting ‘thriller’ that is considered one of the best ever made and yet few people remember that it exists -or even knows about it-: top of the lake.

This wonderful suspense series, starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), follows the life of Robin Griffin, a detective investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. There are two aspects that complicate the case. The first is the daughter of an important drug trafficker. The second, she is pregnant and has always refused to say who her father is.

We are before an absorbing ‘thriller’ that breaks the mold. At times it is disturbing and has a disturbing atmosphere that is difficult to get out of. A fascinating puzzle to build little by little and surprise yourself with what you discover. The icing on the cake is put on by some great performances that you will surely soon forget.

A genius of one of the most remarkable directors of recent decades

When you find out that Jane Campion is behind the creation you start to understand a lot of things. Her name is sure to ring a bell because her latest feature film, the power of the dog, has been one of the jewels of 2021 and was very present in the Oscar nominations. In fact, Campion won the statuette for Best Director for the film. We are not talking about anyone.

She is one of the few female directors to have been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Director category (with one win) and the only one in history to have been nominated twice. The same applies to many other competitions: the first woman to receive the Palme d’Or at Cannes for The piano (1993), the first to win the Silver Lion in Venice for An angel at my table (1990)… She is a groundbreaking filmmaker and has already gone down in film history.

So, if Jane Campion has developed a series, it will have to be seen, right?

A luxury cast, starting with Elisabeth Moss

We cannot imagine a better tandem than the one created by Elisabeth Moss and Jane Campion. The actress perfectly complements the talent of her director. Moss has not stopped chaining very remarkable titles in recent years. To make a brief summary, she is the great Peggy Olson from Mad Men, a role by which many of us knew her; she is also June, the heroine we all need The Handmaid’s Tale; she had previously been Zoey Bartlet, the youngest daughter of the president of The West Wing of the White House; and in the cinema they stand out The Square, The One I Love, Us Y The invisible man, to say a few. It’s a brilliant race.

The cast bursts with talent in season two, when they add Gwendoline Christie, who you’ll meet by Game of Thrones. It also has the wonderful work of actresses as respectable as Holly Hunter or Nicole Kidman herself, who has a starring role in the second installment.

‘Top of the lake’, free and without subscription

and the best of top of the lake is that in Spain is available to watch for free and without subscription. We have to thank RTVE Play, the public streaming platform that hosts the programming of La 1 and La 2 for free for anyone who enters its website or application. It is available until September 1, 2022, so you have no excuse to miss it.

