“It is one of the purest loves I have felt in my life”

For some time now, autobiographies or, as they are called in Hollywood, memoirs have become fashionable. Through them, celebrities -no matter how old they are- make catharsis and talk about certain private issues, those that for a long time they preferred to keep under lock and key.

Tom Feltonthe actor of Harry Potteris one of the youngest to join this trend with “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” (which could be translated as “Beyond the Magic Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up as a Sorcerer”). In his pages, the actor talks about his life before, during and after the franchise, tells about his addiction problems and how he recovered and dedicates a special chapter to “his friendship” with Emma Watson . In reality, she always felt something more for her partner, a “secret love” although that relationship did not start in the best way.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in a rehearsal for a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, from the year 2004 – Credits: @IMDB

While he played Draco Malfoy, Watson was Hermione Granger. It was there, between takes, that the actors became very good friends. In fact, for years there have been rumors about a possible romance between them. First, it was the actress who confessed that she had been in love with the young actor when she was 12 and her partner, 15. Now it is Felton who explains that the speculation was not entirely unfounded. “He loved and admired her as a person in a way that she could never explain to anyone else,” the book’s author said in an interview with Fox.

The 35-year-old actor tried to avoid his partner for much of the filming (he says that he took advantage of the breaks in the recordings to have lunch and listen to rap music), however, his platonic love never ceased. “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​although maybe not in the way that people would want to hear. That’s not to say there’s never been a spark between us. She definitely has been, just at different times,” he confessed.

And although he assured that he did not fall in love, he did remark that he loved her as “a sister”. “He loved her and admired her as a person in a way that he could never explain to anyone else, we were soul mates. I know for sure that I will always have Emma’s back and she will always have mine too, ”she indicated about the good relationship they maintain until today.

It seems that the feeling of Felton and Watson is mutual, since the actress was in charge not only of encouraging him to share this experience in public, but was also the one who wrote the prologue of these memoirs that mention her so much in their pages. “Like Tom, I’ve always had a hard time explaining the nature of our relationship and our connection. For more than 20 years, we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve already lost count of the times people have said to me: ‘something must have happened sometime! They must have kissed! Even if it was once!’”, The actress recounted about the speculations that always hovered.

Far from making any unexpected revelations, Emma Watson agreed with her friend that their bond was always very strong: “What we have is much deeper than that. It is one of the purest loves I have felt in my life. We are soul mates and we have always had each other. And I know we will always have each other,” she warned.

“It is difficult to live in a world where you are judged and questioned so much. And I know that even when I have my mistakes, he will understand that my intentions are good. I know he will always believe me and trust that I did my best. That is true friendship, and seeing me so loved is one of the greatest gifts I have ever had in my life, ”he concluded with an open heart.