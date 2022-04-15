It is possible to complete Dark Souls 3 without walking and here is the proof

Share

Sometimes the simplest tactics can be the most effective.

The level of demand of most of the games developed by FromSoftware is known by its players. Precisely from there comes its popularity among the amateur community. Such is the complexity of its games that patience and good reflexes are the best allies to complete the missions, since any false move would mean sacrificing the game through a resounding death. Thanks to this, many players have taken full advantage of the tools of the games to develop their skills of strategy and speed. But things have gone to another level after a YouTuber, named ymfah, discovered a more difficult way to play Dark Souls 3: limiting any movement to walking and even omitting it. For context, ymfah has been sharing content about his favorite FromSoft games for some time now via his YouTube account. An example of them was a video where he showed a new way of playing Bloodborne using only weapons, something that for most users could imply some difficulty. But to tell the truth, ymfah’s content isn’t just focused on gameplay, it’s quite light and humorous. As for his latest video, 50 minutes long, it shows a feat that has captured the attention of thousands of players: beat Dark Souls 3 without walkingas suggested by its title.

How have you achieved this feat in Dark Souls 3?

This is where many questions arise. First, it is evident the use of tricks and a few techniques that the player has already put into practice before sharing the video which popularized it among the community. Among the tricks, for example, we could mention the tear, which avoids the death boxes or, also, the quick step of the bandit’s knife, to mention some of the most notable. In fact, the player disabled their left stick to delay their final event: the last boss fight. And this could practically be said to be a personal touch from the player.

However, although it may seem like a difficult challenge, actually ymfah did something quite simple. By selecting the thief class for the bandit knife, without forgetting that one of its benefits is its speed, the player used this to his advantage since the cuts that this dagger makes are very accurate if it hits the target. So, in addition to the fact that one of the main possessions of the thief is the short bow, the set of these details allows a more precise sight, along with a more comfortable position for the camera.

As we mentioned before, the player had made it clear that he would not make any movements with either the stick or the keyboard, so he concentrated on light attacks and moving as fast as possible to reach his target. At this time, he had already avoided fighting other enemies on his way, although he used the bow to defend himself from time to time. One fact is that some encounters were inevitable and, of course, the respective wounds that they left behind.

Here is the video:

A horror tour of Skyrim that he had already used and plans to do again in Elden Ring

This is not the player’s only achievement. Ymfah a while ago commented to Kotaku on his Discord, that A year ago he had already tried a similar tactic in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and from there he was inspired to imitate the movements that guaranteed him a successful game.

“I like to challenge myself with interesting ideas,” ymfah said. “More specifically, I like to solve challenges like puzzles. I set myself a strict goal, I plan ahead using the knowledge of the game, and when I come across an unexpected obstacle I try to overcome it with new and interesting ideas. I’m on PC, so I used the setting steam controller to disable left stick. It wasn’t really necessary as I had practice with Skyrim not to walk and didn’t touch the stick then.”

Finally counted the biggest obstacles in this type of games. First, commented that recreating the TearDrop glitch was a difficult task. What this glitch achieves is to turn into fire after casting the Tears of Denial spell, in order to save you from the ravages of the explosion. But what would take the prize of difficulty, without a doubt, was the navigation through the Dark Souls scenarios. In this regard, he explained that he died in multiple attempts, mainly against the Slave Knight boss Gael who inhabits Filianore’s Rest and the Cathedral of the Deep.

“The most difficult area, apart from the race [Lágrimas de Negación] in the Unholy Capital, it would be the Cathedral of the Deep and the Irithyll of the Boreal Valley,” ymfah further explained. “Those areas were a nightmare to navigate with so many enemies to fight. This was before I got the hidden body and sleeping ring combo.”

In case you haven’t played Dark Souls 3, the content creator’s comments refer to a strategy that involves the use of two items to prevent opponents from finding you on the road.

In summary, the combination of some tricks and techniques has allowed ymfah and many other fans to pull off amazing plays. Fortunately, the youtuber plans a third tour like this with the Ring of Elden. We hope to have news soon.

