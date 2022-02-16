It is possible to start buying Bitcoins to make money but you need to know how cryptocurrencies work because many still ignore it

Created in 2009 by anonymous inventors (initially there was talk of a certain Satoshi Nakamoto but many doubt he is a real character), Bitcoins are a virtual currency consisting of codes that does not rely on any bank.

The money is not deposited in a current account and is not loaded on a card but can be sold and bought thanks to a virtual wallet. The trades take place on the computer or on authorized platforms that are found on the net.

The Ministry of Finance has recently issued a decree implementing the rules to be followed in order to operate in Italy using cryptocurrencies.

The decree provides for the creation of a register called the Organization of credit agents and brokers. Registration for those who work in this sector is essential.

Italy’s regulatory policy is clear and is a demonstration of how investments and private use of these tools are on the rise.

What is still scary

Cryptocurrencies could give a lot of profit margins but they represent a huge risk for those who venture without having the right tools.

Although there are numerous platforms that do not protect the consumer, there are also serious professionals who follow the rules and who can be referred to if we want to enter this world.

Several platforms provide webinars, educationals or tutorials with which the operation of cryptocurrencies and the risks they entail are explained in detail.

Despite the lack of a physical structure like the bank, it is possible to start buying Bitcoin if we use a secure platform.

Those who do not trust credit institutions see blockchain technology as a long-overdue alternative. But most people are still short of information and the unease with this new way of understanding transactions is clear.

Yet network cross-checks and cryptographic tools make transactions safe, transparent and traceable against cash.

Could this be what creates so many doubts?

It is possible to start buying Bitcoins to make money but you need to know how they work as many still ignore it

Transactions in cryptocurrencies take place through two keys present in your wallet.

One key is public and one is private. The public key is used to initiate the transaction operation and the private key is used to authorize the capital transfer.

A software called plug-in can be installed inside the cash registers or POS, which allows fraud to be avoided.

The software interacts with the wallet of the person making a payment, indicating a double currency and the exchange value at the time of the transaction.

When the subject authorizes the payment, a QR code indicates the destination of the payment in cryptocurrency with consideration in euros.

In 2022, Banca Generali will complete the integration of a new platform for Bitcoin transactions into its home banking. The crypto currency can be bought and sold in compliance with the rules established by the Ministry.

A decisive step to incorporate this technology into the best known system.