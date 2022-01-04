It is probable that an Annual Grade Cycle was closed on the Minimum of 4 December

Bitcoin analysis of December 13, 2021

According to my interpretation, it is very probable that an Annual Degree Cycle was closed on the low of 4 December.

Indeed, the duration of this Annual was slightly shorter than usual. The reason is due to purely technical factors. In fact, the structure of the Annual Cycle in question seems to have ended by retesting the starting minimum of 28 February 2021

The correction started from the absolute maximums, reached the 2/3 threshold, a movement within the norm considering the intrinsic volatility. Of course, after the closure of a Cycle of this magnitude it is normal to expect a period of balance in order to prepare for a new movement!

It should be remembered that if we have closed an Annual and I expect a new bullish annual, then the bottom around € 42,000 must be held.

In the short term, the minimum of the weekly cycle?

In light of this, since the first Weekly Cycle of the new alleged Annual has not yet closed, let’s go into more detail to understand when and on what level to search for a Long in order to exploit the growing strength, given by the start of a Cycle.

As you can see, we are looking for the minimum of this Weekly Cycle and very little is missing. One of the most important levels to monitor is approximately $ 46,750

If said minimum were the closing low of this weekly, it would suggest great strength since it corresponds to a flat correction (around 50%)

By studying the volumes, we can identify a cluster in the December 04 candle they are defending. If this level is maintained then we can safely look for a long term long.

If we lose the level, then probably the last bastion of defense will be forced to cover itself, fueling the descent, aiming for a minimum target of $ 40,500!

Mine view is bullish until proven otherwise! Proof to the contrary is the daily close <$ 40,500

Keep reading

With the study of the Order Flow we can also understand the amount of liquidity traded in bid and ask on a single level, in order to determine the effective thickness of the support. In this case it is evident that someone is trying to build a nice Long position so let’s try to use all this info in our favor!

Contacts:

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: