It is quite a model – Publimetro Chile

After a devastating divorce and some failed relationships, Sandra Bullock He found his true love and has formed the family he had longed for so much together with his two adopted children. Louis (12) and Laila (10). Is about BryanRandall, the man who conquered her heart and the one who has accompanied her during her upbringing.

bullock She is one of the most beloved and admired actresses in Hollywoodalthough he has been in charge of keeping his private life away from the public eye and the scandals.

Many record their unexpected divorce in 2010 with Jess James, who was unfaithful to him repeatedly, during their five years of marriage.

The celebrity was in adoption procedures when he separated, so his children do not bear the surname of Jesse.

Who is Bryan Randall? The man who conquered Sandra Bullock

Bryan Randall is a professional photographer who also runs a successful company called ‘Bryan Randall Photography’, focused on outdoor scenes. outdoors and portraits of children.

The couple met at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston with Justin Theroux, and later Sandra hired him as a photographer at her son’s birthday party louis, according to Us Weekly.

It was then, when they started dating and from that moment he knew that he was the indicated person to open up again love.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children, her oldest daughter, she is the best thing she has ever had, ”she said during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s“ Red Table Talk ”.

In addition to being a photographer, thanks to his physical attractiveness worked for a few years as haute couture model, appeared on the pages of vogue paris and made commercials for important brands such as Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent.

“He’s the guy who always answers the door or takes her jacket off and helps her put it on. Bryan takes care of her in the best way. She feels loved and appreciated all the time,” a friend of the actress said in 2017.

The handsome boyfriend of the famous not only shares parenthood with her, but also has an adult daughter named Skylar Staten Randall.

The few photographs where he has been captured with louis and laila you can see the tender relationship they have and that it is an excellent dad.

“The kids love Bryan and of course Sandra is still pinching herself that she was so lucky to find Bryan,” a source said.