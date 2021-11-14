Many hate them but everyone uses them. What are we talking about? Cotton swabs of course. Criticized for many years, the famous sticks are still the most used method to clean the ears.

Doctors and ENTs advise against its use, especially if it is prolonged, as it could damage hearing. In fact, it is considered preferable to use them to clean the pavilion of the ear and not its interior.

However, many have always believed that cotton swabs were used to clean the ears. And what if today we discover that in reality this is not the case at all and their origin is due to something else? Let’s find out some more curiosities and see how to use them from now on without torturing our poor eardrums.

It is really curious to discover that the cotton buds are used for anything but cleaning the ears

Their birth dates back to 1923, when the American from Poland Leo Gerstenzang conceived them while observing his wife cleaning her son. In fact, it is said that the woman used a toothpick covering the ends with cotton to remove the dirt from the little body of the child. These were probably the most difficult parts to clean, because they could not be reached with a classic piece of cloth or cloth.

Let’s think, for example, of the navel, which it would be good to cleanse with a certain frequency.

Alongside a purely hygienic issue, the classic cotton buds are born for reasons related to make-up and drawing.

If we pay attention to the tools of beauticians and make-up artists, we will immediately notice that the cotton buds are never lacking. This applies to both make-up and make-up removal, as the fine tip allows for greater precision. The same is true for drawing, as we can use them to blend colors.

Not just personal hygiene

Alongside personal hygiene, cotton buds also serve to remove dirt from surfaces. When dealing with cracks or narrow surfaces, patches alone are not effective. At this point, the best method is the cotton swab, perhaps wet with a little water or with special products. And what about the PC keyboard, whose slots between the keys are often very narrow and thin.

In short, it is really curious to discover that cotton swabs serve anything but to clean the ears and many had no idea.

This does not mean that we must completely abolish them from ear hygiene, but rather limit their use and exploit them for much more. We may find that they are far more useful than we thought.