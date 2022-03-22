It is revealed how much Selena Gomez earns per post on Instagram

Selena Gomez is a titan of the social network that changed the way we understand our existence, back in 2010. Because although it is true that we were already a bit hooked on Twitter in 2009 and, specifically, Miley Cyrus, the moment in which the photos and the filters began to have their point, there was no turning back: Instagram conquered us. Until now, which has nothing to do with the old one: ‘stories’, ‘Reels’, filters, DMs, video calls… Now, the ‘app’ allows you to execute a lot of actions, including sponsoring ‘posts’ and ‘stories’ And in that sense, you will already be used to seeing ‘influencers’ and ‘celebrities’ how they use the ‘hashtags’ that show that the content is an ad or, in the ‘feed’, how they add that ‘link’ of the brand that appears under the username and indicates that it is a ‘sponsored post’.

Well, have you ever wondered how much can selena gomez earn for a single publication? Selena is one of the most followed users in the world on Instagram, earning over a million dollars for uploading sponsored content. Specifically, according to the Instagram Rich List platform, which makes annual reports, Selena manages up to around 1,468,000 dollars. BANG!

Here an example:

It is true that he does not usually do many (it is not that he needs them, we intuit). But with these figures, you may be wondering how much you can have in the bank. Well, the well-known website Celebrity Net Worth claims that he has a net worth of 75 million dollars, but the truth is that it is probably much higher, because season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is currently being recorded and, on the other hand, the success of the last film by ‘Transylvania hotel’ nor his cooking show on HBO Max.

Anyway, Selena, make us a bizum.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

