It is revealed when talks began between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for its acquisition

Microsoft and Activision began negotiating in the midst of the company’s internal crisis.

In mid-January, Microsoft surprised by announcing the purchase of Activision-Blizzard for almost 70 billion dollars, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the video game industry. A deal like this doesn’t close overnight.it took months to forge this agreement in the middle of the internal crisis of Acyivision-Blizzard.

Specifically, it would have been last November 19, 2021 the first time Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, and Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, agreed to meet to discuss “strategic opportunities“. “In the course of a conversation on a different subject between Mr. Spencer and Mr. Kotick, Mr. Spencer raised that Microsoft was interested in discussing strategic opportunities between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and asked if it would be possible to have a call with Mr. Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO) the next day. Mr. Kotick agreed to participate in said discussion”, reads a file delivered to the SEC regulator (via CNBC).

The most curious thing about this story is that around that November 19 is when The Wall Street Journal published a harsh report against Kotick assuring that was covering up cases of abuse within Activision Blizzard for years. Similarly, on those dates, after knowing what happened, Phil Spencer was one of the industry leaders in sharing his intention to “re-evaluate his relationship” with Activision-Blizzard. It seems that relationship in the end it was a multimillion dollar purchase.

Warcraft 4 could be a reality after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft

The purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft will finally become effective in mid-2023, the date on which Kotick is expected to leave the company. Until then, this movement will be thoroughly investigated by the authorities to ensure that it falls within the framework of antitrust laws.

