It is revealed who will be the villain of the movie Madame Web

The Spider-Verse created by Sony continues to grow as more characters related to the wall-crawler continue to appear with the production company’s next projects being one of them madam webthe movie starring Dakota Johnson that apparently has revealed its villain.

Movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter which is already in production and now madam web, have been in charge of expanding the cinematographic universe of spider-man that began to change at exorbitant speeds after what happened in No Way Home. All of these productions have introduced crucial characters into Marvel’s arachnid comics and will continue to reveal names that will be familiar to comic fans such as Ezekiel Sims, who appears to be the villain facing Julia Carpenter in her film.

EZEKIEL SIMS IS IN MADAME WEB!!! LIVE ACTION EZEKIEL!!! I WIN!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BFUvlsiomo — Estevan (@sharp_defend3r_) October 12, 2022

In a video filtered on networks we can see how he continues with the recording of madam web in New York City and to the surprise that actor Tahar Rahim appears coming out of the subway and wearing a gray suit, a light green dress shirt and quite nice shoes, this costume being a spitting image of the Marvel Comics character, Ezekiel Sims.

This new footage of Madame Web that presents the villain more clearly, are complemented by the plus recent leaked images from the recording set where Rahim is precisely seen, although with a rather particular costume that could explain now that it is about Sims.

Without a doubt, this news will be special for the most ardent followers of Spider-Man because of thehe importance that Ezekiel Sims acquires in the history of spider-man as a member of the Spider Society, as well as for his link with the group of supervillains the Inheritors, enemies of Spider-Man, Morbius and all versions of the arachnid throughout the multiverse.

What do you think of the revelation of the villain of Madame Web?

