It is said that Marvel Studios already has an actress for the Invisible Woman and it is not Emily Blunt

Marvel Studios could announce the cast of The Fantastic Four of the UCM at D23 and the actors would make an appearance at the event

A few days to go D23, and with it comes a lot of interesting speculation. Whether you talk about it Dead Pool 3 will appear on stage, as if the existence of Werewolf By Nightor if they 4 fantastic show up in full force, fans have a lot to talk about in anticipation of the event.

With the first family of Marvel ready for her debut UCMeveryone has heard some speculation about the highly anticipated cast of the film. Penn Badgley supposedly already has the role of reed richards and conversations about the rest of the cast have remained red-hot among journalists and fans. And if a new report is to be believed, Marvel might have found his Sue Storm and the announcement could be imminent.

The YouTuber and film critic John Campea has suggested that jodie eat will play Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four movie Marvel Cinematic Universe. Campea made the claim during the September 7 episode of The John Campea Show.

“There’s been a report out there that I want to add a little fuel to the fire,” the film critic said before revealing that Jodie Comer, star of killing eve Y FreeGuywill likely be announced by Marvel Studios at D23 as part of the Fantastic Four cast as the Invisible Woman.

Now that Marvel Studios has found a director in Matt Shakman, all eyes are on the cast, and the D23 Expo is an excellent opportunity to make a big splash with a major announcement. If Comer is cast in the role of Sue, her age (29) could provide fans with a range not only for her husband, Reed Richards, but also for her younger brother, Johnny Storm.

Sue has often been depicted as nearly a decade younger than Reed and eight years older than Johnny. Considering that Comer could play a Sue anywhere in her twenties, it would be possible that Johnny was close to her age. peter parkerwho recently obtained his high school diploma after finishing his last year.