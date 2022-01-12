It is Sergio Oliveira’s day. And Roma rethinks Kamara »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Live Insights on As Roma

THE ROMANIST (P. TORRI) – […] Two loans had said Pinto, two loans he made. So must we consider Roma’s incoming market closed? Possible, but we wouldn’t bet on it. Not so much for Pinto’s words before the match against Juventus (“We plan to close our market within a couple of weeks”, so there is time), and because the almost certain departure of at least three players from the current squad reminds us of one of the mantra of the Giallorossi sporting director. That is, one part, one arrives. So with three transfers, basic math tells us that another one could come. Maybe even making a little financial effort.

Because the most popular name in the head of the Special One and of all the Roma transfer staff continues to be that of Boubacar Kamara, the 22-year-old Frenchman owned by Marseille with a contract expiring in less than six months. That Marseille, moreover, which at the end of this season will have to pay twenty million and four hundred thousand euros for the now obligatory redemptions of Ünder and Pau Lopez. Pinto treated him for several weeks always clashing, as well as with numerous competition, with the boy’s intention of wanting to reach the natural expiration of his contract. So, as far as we know, in recent days Mourinho he picked up the phone and phoned the French. Explaining that his tactical flexibility, midfielder and central defender, would be perfect for the needs of Roma who want to think big. In Trigoria they are awaiting an answer.

