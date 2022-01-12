It is Sergio Oliveira’s day. And Rome thinks back to Kamara

He arrives. If the imponderable didn’t happen in the night, Sergio Oliveira today, around eleven thirty he will disembark from a private flight at Ciampino airport. Second purchase, better to say loan, of this market session from which the Rome And Mourinho they wish to come out with a better and more balanced squad. Yesterday, late in the evening, Rome And Port they have finalized the final details of a transfer which, in truth, had been concluded for days. The last obstacle to overcome, in addition to the precise numbers on the terms of the loan, was the coach of the Portuguese team, or that funny guy Sergio Conceicao. The coach at his club has made no secret of his discontent over the departure of a player whom he considers an additional player (this season, Champions apart from where he always went on the pitch, in the league Oliveira was used less than expected) and that if he really had to go away, he needed a replacement. It seems that, in this sense, the guarantee was given to him by Jorge Mendes, attorney of Oliveira.

In any case, the situation has unlocked and Oliveira, as he wanted after the great disappointment of last summer when he saw his transfer to the Fiorentina, can now be considered a Roma player. Going to cover that hole in the midfielder that Mou complaint from last summer. The terms of the agreement between the parties are not yet known, but we believe we are not going far from the truth by saying that Rome will pay just over a million for the loan plus a right of redemption set at around thirteen and a half. The law is likely to turn into obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions including the number of appearances that the Portuguese will put together between now and the end of the season (in all competitions). The goal of Mourinho is to send the Portuguese immediately onto the field, already next Sunday against Cagliari toOlympic. Today Sergio Oliveira will immediately do the medical visits and then, tomorrow, will support the first workout with his new companions. A four-year contract worth two and a half million net plus bonuses, in practice about eight hundred thousand euros more than what he got at the Port. And if, as it is hoped, the player will remain in these parts for at least two years, the gross salary will be reduced by fifty percent by virtue of the growth decree.

Two loans had said Pinto, two loans he made. So must we consider Roma’s incoming market closed? Possible, but we wouldn’t bet on it. Not so much for the words of Pinto before the match against Juventus («We plan to close our market within a couple of weeksTherefore there is time), as much as because now almost certain departure of at least three players of the current squad reminds us of one of the mantra of the Giallorossi sporting director. Or one leaves, one arrives. So with three transfers, basic math tells us that another one could come. Maybe even making a little financial effort. Because the most popular name in the head of the Special One and of all the market staff of the Rome, continues to be that of Boubacar Kamara, the 22-year-old Frenchman owned by Marseille with a contract expiring in less than six months. That Marseillemoreover, which at the end of this season will have to pay twenty million and four hundred thousand euros for the now obligatory redemptions of Ünder and Pau Lopez. Pinto he treated him for several weeks always clashing, as well as with numerous competition, with the boy’s intention of wanting to reach the natural expiration of his contract. So, as far as we know, in recent days Mourinho picked up the phone and phoned the Frenchman. Explaining that his tactical flexibility, midfielder and central defender, would be perfect for the needs of the Rome who wants to think big. In Trigoria they are awaiting an answer.