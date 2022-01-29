it is serious and blocked on Cerro Torre

Drama in Patagonia. The Italian mountaineer Corrado Pesce he was injured yesterday morning by an avalanche of snow and stones, and is in danger of life, stuck on a wall of the Cerro Torre, one of the best known and most difficult Patagonian peaks on the border between Argentina and Chile. This was reported by Radio 3 Cadena Patagonia. When the accident occurred, the broadcaster specified, Pesce, known by friends as ‘Korra’, originally from Novara, was in the company of an Argentine mountaineer from San Carlos de Bariloche, Tomás Aguil, who was also injured but is managed to reach a lower altitude where he was rescued by a helicopter.

Due to the avalanche, the two climbers lost all their equipment, and before descending further downstream, it was learned, Aguil left his Italian companion in a recess in the face known as ‘El box de los ingleses’. From a base in El Chaltén an expedition made up of over 30 volunteer mountaineers set out to try to reach Pesce, who apparently suffered fractures that prevent him from moving his legs. The weather conditions in the area, however, were prohibitive throughout the day today, preventing the advancement of relief efforts. The local media today did not hide a certain pessimism by claiming that Pesce has been in an emergency since Friday morning, and that “a long survival is not possible in the conditions in which he finds himself”.

Last updated: Saturday 29 January 2022, 9:44 pm



