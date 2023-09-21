‘It is strange that this person has not been found yet’

By Deirdre Durcan-Symonds and Cassie Carpenter for DailyMail.com









Nicki Minaj shared an alleged audio recording of an anonymous call she made to Child Protective Services about an incident allegedly involving her family.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old rapper posted audio of an unidentified man on his Instagram account, apparently claiming he saw a man who was ‘possibly intoxicated’ and holding his child in his arms Was.

The caller, who sounded like a woman, said Minaj had told the man to put her baby down.

‘I don’t know if he’s trying to leave with the baby or not, but she’s trying to talk to him,’ the caller speculated.

The caller then claimed that the man she was talking to had ‘a gun’, despite the star living in a ‘gated community’.

The brief recording did not name Minaj or her husband Kenneth Petty, but in June police searched their home after someone claimed the couple’s three-year-old son was being abused.

According to TMZ, LA Sheriff’s Department officers arrived around 6 p.m. on June 10 and met with the Good Form artist and her husband, Kenneth Petty, 51.

After examining the boy, they determined that the child was safe.

Nicki has shared some pictures of her son, whom she calls Papa Bear, with her fans, but keeps him away from the public eye.

She and her husband have not revealed their names yet.

Speaking to her 226 million Instagram followers about the CPS call, as well as a more recent assault incident at a Los Angeles mansion in which someone falsely reported a fire at her residence, Minaj said: ‘2 times. My house was surrounded with big guns. ,

‘This person wanted a family with a 2 year old child to be shot. Still, nothing on any blog,’ she captioned her post. ‘This same person filed a false claim with CPS.’

The mother-of-one added: ‘When you have people in high places in the music industry who don’t want you to win but they realize they can’t stop you because the anointing of God in my life is very real.’

‘Strange that this person has not yet been discovered, not mentioned, not arrested, nothing,’ she concluded about the case.

Later on her Instagram Story, the ten-time Grammy nominee expressed her surprise that “living in a home with a kid isn’t a crime.”

She also reminded the world that her child is ‘a child who has done nothing for anyone except bring happiness.’

Her post came after the Central District of California Court ordered her husband to be strapped to a home-monitoring device and sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for threatening Offset via social media on September 16, according to THR. Are.

The 45-year-old Queens native’s public threats – including ‘You’re going to plan your own funeral’ – violate the terms of his probation stemming from failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. In 2020.

Petty – who was included in the viral video by the group of men – previously served a combined 11 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and shooting and killing a man in 2002.

‘We will catch you. We know where you are, what’s going on? let’s go. ‘Let’s talk, p**** a** n****,’ the so-called ‘music industry professional’ taunted outside the Manhattan hotel.

‘There is no one hiding around here, friend. We out. We’re ready, n****. I run this n***a keep playing with me. Let’s play man, you all want to play? It’s all fun and games until we want to play too…that whole gang can suck ad***…up north I’ve scared the shit out of you boy!’

The 31-year-old Georgia rapper reportedly responded with a video at the time saying Kenneth was heartbroken: ‘I’m getting off the jet. he’s funny.’