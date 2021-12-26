It is the day of Boxing Day. Between controversy and tradition, today 6 games are played in the Premier League
Controversy and fear, but also the desire to return to normal. The Premier League has decided not to give up its traditions and one in particular cannot be touched, despite the surge in infections that is putting a strain on the English health system. Premier League teams, of course, are not immune; many games have already been postponed, today another three will be added. It will be a Boxing Day certainly different, more tense and less full of spectacular plays, but still to be followed. Here is the complete program of the nineteenth and final round:
Liverpool-Leeds postponed
Wolverhampton-Watford postponed
Burnley-Everton postponed
16.00 Manchester City-Leicester
16.00 Norwich-Arsenal
16.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace
16.00 West Ham-Southampton
18.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea
21.00 Brighton-Brentford
Tomorrow
21.00 Newcastle-Manchester United
CLASSIFICATION*
Manchester City 44
Liverpool 41
Chelsea 38
Arsenal 32
West Ham 28 *
Manchester United 27 **
Tottenham 26 ***
Wolverhampton 25
Leicester 22 **
Aston Villa 22 *
Crystal Palace 20 *
Brentford 20 **
Brighton 20 **
Everton 19 *
Southampton 17 *
Leeds 16
Watford 13 **
Burnley 11 ***
Newcastle 10
Norwich 10 *
* one race less
** two races less
*** three races less