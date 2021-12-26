It is the day of Boxing Day. Between controversy and tradition, today 6 games are played in the Premier League

Controversy and fear, but also the desire to return to normal. The Premier League has decided not to give up its traditions and one in particular cannot be touched, despite the surge in infections that is putting a strain on the English health system. Premier League teams, of course, are not immune; many games have already been postponed, today another three will be added. It will be a Boxing Day certainly different, more tense and less full of spectacular plays, but still to be followed. Here is the complete program of the nineteenth and final round:

Liverpool-Leeds postponed

Wolverhampton-Watford postponed

Burnley-Everton postponed

16.00 Manchester City-Leicester

16.00 Norwich-Arsenal

16.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace

16.00 West Ham-Southampton

18.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea

21.00 Brighton-Brentford

Tomorrow

21.00 Newcastle-Manchester United

CLASSIFICATION*

Manchester City 44

Liverpool 41

Chelsea 38

Arsenal 32

West Ham 28 *

Manchester United 27 **

Tottenham 26 ***

Wolverhampton 25

Leicester 22 **

Aston Villa 22 *

Crystal Palace 20 *

Brentford 20 **

Brighton 20 **

Everton 19 *

Southampton 17 *

Leeds 16

Watford 13 **

Burnley 11 ***

Newcastle 10

Norwich 10 *

* one race less

** two races less

*** three races less