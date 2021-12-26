Sports

It is the day of Boxing Day. Between controversy and tradition, today 6 games are played in the Premier League

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Controversy and fear, but also the desire to return to normal. The Premier League has decided not to give up its traditions and one in particular cannot be touched, despite the surge in infections that is putting a strain on the English health system. Premier League teams, of course, are not immune; many games have already been postponed, today another three will be added. It will be a Boxing Day certainly different, more tense and less full of spectacular plays, but still to be followed. Here is the complete program of the nineteenth and final round:

Liverpool-Leeds postponed
Wolverhampton-Watford postponed
Burnley-Everton postponed
16.00 Manchester City-Leicester
16.00 Norwich-Arsenal
16.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace
16.00 West Ham-Southampton
18.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea
21.00 Brighton-Brentford

Tomorrow
21.00 Newcastle-Manchester United

CLASSIFICATION*
Manchester City 44
Liverpool 41
Chelsea 38
Arsenal 32
West Ham 28 *
Manchester United 27 **
Tottenham 26 ***
Wolverhampton 25
Leicester 22 **
Aston Villa 22 *
Crystal Palace 20 *
Brentford 20 **
Brighton 20 **
Everton 19 *
Southampton 17 *
Leeds 16
Watford 13 **
Burnley 11 ***
Newcastle 10
Norwich 10 *

* one race less
** two races less
*** three races less

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie A, from Inter to Cagliari: this is how the ranking would be in case of exclusion of Salernitana | First page

1 week ago

Tiafoe summoned to Davis for the USA. Find Sinner again

November 22, 2021

the stadium remains silent out of respect- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Milan, news on Castillejo: the conditions of the Spaniard

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button