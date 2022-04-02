It is the day of children’s and youth literature: these are the eight books you must read to celebrate it

Santo Domingo, DR.

April is a very special month for literature lovers because they have two days dedicated to the celebration of reading.

This Saturday, April 3, the International Day of Children’s and Youth Literature is celebrated, an event that coincides with the birth of the writer of children’s books such as “The Ugly Duckling” or “The Little Mermaid”, the Danish Hans Christian Andersen.

So that you don’t miss out on this literary celebration, we recommend 10 children’s books for you to give or read to a young book lover.

Children’s books

“Good night stories for rebellious girls”by Italian writers Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, who review the achievements of hundreds of women who have excelled in areas such as science, sports, astronomy and the arts.

“Stories for children who dare”by Ben Brooks, is a book that compiles the stories of one hundred men who have changed the world through their contributions to music, film and politics.

“A monster comes to see me” by Patrick Ness is a story about a boy whose mother is sick. And, that in the middle of the night, he is visited by a monster who teaches him lessons to face life. This novel has a film adaptation starring With Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones and Toby Kebbell.

Christopher, star of “The Curious Incident of the Dog at Midnight”He has Aspenger syndrome. And he is one of the most original characters in contemporary literature. During the story, told from his perspective, he tells how he will find out who killed his neighbor’s dog. This book was written by the British Mark Haddon, who has received multiple accolades such as the Whitbread Award and the Commonwealth Award for Best First Book.

Youth books

The great success of the Netflix series Bridgerton has drawn even more attention to the book series of the same name written by American Julia Quinn. Each book tells the story of one of the eight Bridgerton brothers and the drama they experience during Regency London in the 1800s.

“Me before you”, by English writer Jojo Moyes, is a contemporary romance novel that tells the love story of a desperate young woman looking for a job who ends up taking care of a boy in a wheelchair. This book also has its film version starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.

“The advantages of being invisible” by Stephen Chbosky is a novel from the late 1990s, which tells how teenager Charlie has first experiences after meeting two friends who become inseparable. The film adaptation of this novel stars Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller.

“Clap your hands when you land”by Dominican-born writer Elizabeth Acevedo, captures the reality of a Dominican-American family after losing a relative in a plane crash.