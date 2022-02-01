it is the first country in Europe

From today Denmark says goodbye to all anti-contagion restrictions: no more masks and Green passes, night clubs are also reopening, because “Covid is no longer a socially critical disease”. Despite Omicron’s circulation “we have an extremely high coverage of vaccinated adults”.

Covid from today in Denmark is no longer a socially critical disease. This is what the Government of Copenhagen, justifying the relaxation of all measures anti contagion so far in force in the country. Thus, it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks on public transport and indoors, and have the Green pass to enter discos, cafes, buses and restaurants. From today the night clubs. However, the authorities continue to recommend the use of masks in hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes.

What changes in Denmark from today

The Danish Health Authority currently “recommends” even those who test positive for Covid-19 to isolate themselves for four days, while contact cases no longer need to be addressed forty. The government said it does not expect to have to go back to new closures, remaining “cautiously optimistic”. This is the second time that Denmark has tried to return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle. On September 10, the country lifted all restrictions before reintroducing some in early November. Museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls closed just before Christmas and reopened in early January. But this time there should be no turning back.

Boom in Omicron cases but “high vaccination coverage”

The state is one of the first in the EU to have removed most of the restrictions, despite the Omicron variant is widespread throughout the country. The health system, however, is not in difficulty and there is a high vaccination rate among citizens. In fact, every day between 40 thousand and 50 thousand infections are registered by the Ministry of Health. “But we have an extremely high coverage of adults vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine received,” he explained to theAFP epidemiologist Lone Simonsen of the University of Roskilde. More than 60% of Danish adults received the booster, compared to an EU average of just under 45%. Including those who have recently recovered, health authorities estimate that 80 percent of the population is protected against severe forms of the disease. “Since Omicron is not a serious disease for the vaccinated, we believe it is reasonable to withdraw the restrictions“, underlined the expert, who added that the diffusion of the new variant” should also lead to more robust immunity and long-lasting, helping the country fend off future waves. “

The Omicron 2 subvariant also runs

In Denmark, on the other hand, the sub-variant of Omicron, identified as BA.2, which according to national studies would be “more contagious” than the “original” one and able to infect more vaccinated people too. This is what emerges from the analysis conducted in the country on over 8,500 Danish families between December and January. The researchers found that people infected with the BA.2 sub-variant were about 33 percent more likely to infect others than those infected with BA.1. On the other hand, there are no differences with respect to the possibility of being hospitalized.