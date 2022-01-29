it is the first in Europe

MEP Christophe De Beukelaer from the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium became the first EU politician to convert his salary into Bitcoin. The decision was announced directly through his official blog, where he set out the reasons behind this choice.

In the post published by De Beukelaer, the politician of the Democratic Humanist Center explains that the choice was made for a simple reason: intends to raise interest around the most important cryptocurrency in the market. “I am the first in Europe, but not in the world, to want to raise public awareness on cryptocurrencies with such an approach“reads the statement in which he also cites the decision of the mayor of New York to receive his salary in Bitcoin.

“I think it’s not too late for Brussels and Belgium to be at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry. We already have some large companies operating in the sector, but the time has come to position ourselves clearly and create a real ecosystem” keep it going.

As noted by political observers, however, De Beukelaer’s decision may not have the desired effects, since his party currently has only 7.5% of the seats in the regional parliament. Despite this, however, wants to increase trust around the ecosystem and the cryptocurrency sector, and notes that “we can live exclusively on the blockchain, with a return on our savings and paying our bills“.

The statements are diametrically opposed to the IMF’s invitation to El Salvador on Bitcoin.