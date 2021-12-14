it is the first time in history for a spacecraft

Never so close to Sun. For the first time in history a spacecraft, the probe Solar Parker Probe of NASA, entered the atmosphere of the Sun. “Solar Parker flew through the outermost part of the celestial body’s atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields”, this was the announcement of the American space agency during a press conference on the occasion of the meeting of the ‘American Geophysical Union of New Orleans.

The results of these studies will soon be published in the Physical Review Letters and The Astrophysical Journal.

The story of the probe

Begun on August 12, 2018 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket with the aim of getting closer to the sun, the probe’s long journey had the task of reaching the star’s corona, to allow scientists some important analyzes. Two weeks ago, his gradual approach, accomplished with great speed, was successfully completed. The probe had in fact recorded peaks of 584.864 km / h (data recorded on 21 November) a 8.5 million km from the surface of the sun, in its Fly-By.

The extreme speed achieved by Solar Paker had raised concerns about its integrity. However, doubts disappeared today, when some important data from the spacecraft arrived. The information they were strongly expected by NASA and arrived on Earth a few days before the expected period, that is 23 December 2021 – 9 January 2022. Other even more relevant data could be sent by the probe in the coming weeks.

The characteristics of the probe

The vehicle was designed to be heavily shielded against heat and radiation. The probe crossed the great distance from the Earth in a highly elliptical orbit that allowed it to better recover and transmit the data collected by the sensors on the sun’s corona, but also on its magnetic field and on the dynamics of its energetic particles.

Parker Probe

The record for the highest speed reached by a man-made object is owned by Solar Parker Probe itself, which on 29 April 2021 reached 532 thousand km / h approaching the Sun and is expected to reach the peak speed of 690 thousand. km / h at the perihelion.