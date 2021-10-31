it is the first time since the pandemic

A 55-year-old man died after being gored from a bull at a festival in Spain, the first such death in the country since the beginning of pandemic of Covid. The animal was filmed on Saturday as it lifted the man with the tips of its horns into the air and unloaded him on the ground as shocked onlookers took refuge at the entrance to a shop a few meters away. Other party-goers in Onda, in the eastern province of Castellon, tried to lure the bull away to prevent him from attacking the injured again as he lay unconscious on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead after bleeding from his left thigh near the groin that punctured the femoral artery. The officials of the municipality of Onda have announced the suspension of the events.

The gored man, who came from the nearby town of La Vall d’Uixo, still doesn’t have a name. Horror moment footage shows him standing in front of the bull as he loads him. The man, wearing a white baseball cap, red top and black pants, was flipped upside down and crashed to the sidewalk with his head and back. He was given emergency treatment by an on-site doctor before being taken by ambulance to the Hospital de la Plana in nearby Villarreal, where he was pronounced dead.

There running of the bulls, where revelers run through the streets as in the famous San Fermines event in the city of Pamplona in northern Spain, forms a central part of the festivities. The Fira de Onda festival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s fatal bull ring was described as the first of its kind at a Spanish festival involving animals since the start of the health crisis.

The Municipality of Onda confirmed the incident in a press release: “Due to the death of a man this afternoon and out of respect and condolences, the rest of the scheduled night events have been suspended. The Fira de Onda takes place during the last week of October, when Onda celebrates its patronal feast.