It is the iPhone that I always recommend and right now it is on sale

Apple’s iPhone catalog has been expanding over time, before we only had a model or two a year, but now there are many available. And in 2022, there an iPhone that I always recommend above the rest due to its specifications and the offers available, and that is the iPhone 12.

The good of iPhone 12 is that it has a current and premium design, a processor with a higher power than the competition and a very reasonable price, even more so if you take advantage of these discounts. and the option most recommended is the 128 GB modelsince to make the most of the cameras it is more interesting to avoid space problems.

And exactly the iPhone 12 128GB It has a discount on Amazon of almost 100 euros and it can be yours for €769. A great price considering that it costs 859 in the Apple Store.

Know more: iPhone 12 128GB

If you don’t need that much internal storage and the base 64 GB is enough for you, we recommend another offer available at TuImeiLibre. You have available 64 GB iPhone 12 for only 649 euros, which represents a discount of more than 150 euros respected. its official price.

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has truly high-end specifications. It has a chip that has not yet been surpassed by its rivals and a great screen and cameras.

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

