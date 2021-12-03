It is the mass flight of the collaborators of Kamala Harris, the disaster of Biden’s deputy

One after another they leave in mass i collaborators of the vice president Kamala Harris, L’ex-dem icon exhibited a time almost like a trophy from Joe Biden because daughter of immigrants but now become one cumbersome and embarrassing presence.

It’s kind of a earthquake institutional that which, in these hours, is shaking from the very foundationsKamala Harris office, With the’entire communication staff of the vice president rushing out of the White House.

He had opened the dance Symone Sanders, principal advisor and spokesperson for Kamala Harris. Which, so far, had been the most vocal in defending the first female and African American vice president, for months besieged by fierce criticism for the poor results in the dossier that had been entrusted to her and for a series of sensational gaffes.

Then i polls, merciless, which bluntly describe one popularity in free fall and now ai minimum terms.

It seemed that the matter was confined there. But after the news of Sanders’ release, i American media, always quoting sources within the administration, they pulled out other heavy defections reporting that too Peter Velz, director of press relations, And Vince Evans, deputy director of the Intergovernmental Affairs Office, are preparing to leave office, after just under a year.

It was previously announced that Ashley Etienne, head ofCommunication Office from Kamala Harris after holding the same assignment for Nancy Pelosi, it would have left office this month.

All these hasty and embarrassing exits from the scene therefore seem to confirm the revelations made in recent weeks on the situation of dysfunctionality within the staff and one growing frustration for the role entrusted by Joe Biden to his deputy Kamalaa Harris.