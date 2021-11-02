It is the men whose manhood has been hurt who take refuge in video games, explains US senator

Usually, when we publish news, one of the first things we do is choose the “tags” to archive it, which is the key topic of that content. Frankly, in this specific case I wouldn’t know what to tag – which is quite explanatory.

In fact, the news arrives from the United States that the senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has linked some of his views on society to taking refuge in video games. And in pornography, it seems.

As reported by colleagues on the site Kotaku, the senator’s idea is that because of a society that wants to bring a healthier model of masculinity to all individuals – including men – men feel hurt and that for this they take refuge in video games and pornography, giving up work.

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized. pic.twitter.com/R0eXdRSYNT – Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

During the National Conservatism Conference, Senator Hawley explained:

Responsibility is one of the greatest gifts that God has given to humanity, and men must always be held accountable for their actions. Still, we may perhaps be surprised that, after years of being told they are the problem, that their masculinity is the problem, are more and more men withdrawing into idleness, into pornography, into video games? “

In the course of his rant, Mr. Hawley referred to the case of Jay Wells, a man who said he had decided to leave the University in Ohio (which cost $ 34,000 a year) to try first. “Understand what I want to do in the future”. Meanwhile, Wells has found a job that is paid $ 20 an hour for.

“I think that comment” said the senator, referring to Wells’ testimony, “Is particularly evocative and painful”, about his idea of ​​compassless men who end up choosing the hermitism of video games and pornography.

Apparently, if you don’t work to play video games it is because someone has hurt your manhood

The senator’s idea is to counter the ongoing war against men increasing the number of manufacturing-based jobs, so as to increase the possibilities of employment – which, apparently, for men must focus on manual work – and by proposing credits for marriage taxes. This, according to him, will also help to increase the number of marriages, bringing back some serenity.

His vision, which puts video games among the great evils that rip the workforce out of the United States, is certainly not without precedent. As pointed out by Kotaku, Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, had previously written with concern in his The Vanishing American Adult that “As many as five million Americans, more than the combined populations of Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, consume forty-five hours of video games per week“. The statistics, however without a source, were brought into the chapter of the volume in which they discussed how America was raising children. “More tender” than in the past.

There are, indeed, studies that correlate a lower number of hours dedicated to work to a greater number of hours dedicated to video games. It emerged, however, that the reason is due to the low pay proposed for many job positions, which are therefore rejected by the candidates.