it is the most profitable investment of the last decade

A new analysis published on the net shows that Bitcoin has been the most profitable investment of the last ten years, and even outperformed the big tech companies and commodities in terms of yield.

The founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, Charlie Bilello, has posted some on his official Twitter account data showing how Bitcoin has outperformed the returns of the shares of major companies to the world in the last decade.

Overall, the Bitcoin yield over the last decade was + 994.608%, while Tesla stopped at + 15,200%. NVIDIA recorded + 6.053%, followed by Netflix with + 2.337%, Amazon +1.427, Microsoft + 1.280%, Apple + 1.112% and Google + 937%. The data is even more relevant if the yield of gold, which fell by 6%. In fact, it is no coincidence that in recent times some have compared Bitcoin to a safe haven asset like gold, although many continue to be doubtful about it.

However, the data relating to the pollution produced by Bitcoin weigh on cryptocurrency, which were tweeted by Elon Musk after announcing Tesla’s reverse on Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, the most important cryptocurrency in the market is trading at $ 43,692.64, 7.93% lower than yesterday.