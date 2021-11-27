It is the most vaccinated country in Europe, but restrictions are also returning to Portugal

It is the nation with the highest vaccination rate in the European Union, but unfortunately this was not enough to spare Portugal the return of restrictions to stop the advance of the coronavirus. “No matter how successful the vaccination has been, we must be aware that we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said yesterday in announcing the squeeze at a press conference. “We have seen a significant increase in cases in the EU, and Portugal is not an island,” he added, explaining that the worsening situation has led to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

For this reason, starting from December 1st, entry to nightclubs, bars, major events and retirement homes will be subject to the presentation of a negative Covid-19 test, even for those who have been vaccinated, with the total closure of the premises from 2 to January 9, that is, in the period immediately following the Christmas holidays. The head of government explained that this “week of containment aims to ensure that after a period of intense contact and family life, mixing of people from different families is avoided.”

The regular Green Pass will again be required to stay at the hotel, go to the gym or dine indoors in restaurants. “It is essential that people feel safe by going to restaurants, shopping, participating in normal life. The digital certificate is not a barrier, on the contrary, it is a guarantee of security,” said the permier, arguing that with the 87 percent of the vaccinated population the Green Pass is practically “universal”.

Teleworking is also back, which is strongly recommended and made compulsory again in the week from January 2nd to 9th. The use of masks will again be mandatory in all closed spaces within the scope, and according to the premier, the provision is one of the three main tools to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, together with the strengthening of tests and the use of certificates digital.

To enter the country it will be necessary to take a PCR test or a rapid antigen test, respectively 72 or 48 hours before departure, even for those who have received the doses. Airlines that allow people to board without the test will be fined € 20,000 for each of them. In Portugal, there were 3,773 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure in four months, before falling to 3,150 on Thursday. However, deaths remain far below the levels observed in January, when the country faced the highest peak in infections.

About 87% of the nation’s just over 10 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has so far removed most of its restrictions due to the pandemic. Costa stressed that the country must continue to bet on doses to control the pandemic and health authorities hope to be able to recall a quarter of the country’s population by the end of January. “Vaccination has allowed us to save lives,” said the premier.