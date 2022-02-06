It is the Napoli of Osimhen, irritating the performance of Insigne (who looks like Rocco Hunt)

The captain’s match was inconclusive. The Nigerian was the only one who gave the impression that he could do something at any moment

Caesar – Dear Guido, a mediocre Napoli won a dirty game but the important thing is that they won it. In fact, after an hour of boredom there was the flash of Osimhen, who turned the game around, followed by another half hour of boredom. I must tell you that I did not like Napoli and I would have expected them to eat the game and not irresistible opponents since a victory would have relaunched them in the standings. The protagonist is the game of shrimp with many backward passes and the inability to verticalize.

Guido – Cesare, I’m a resultant. And I find it very important to win a badly played game. I couldn’t expect a soft and predictable Napoli. Moreover, up to Osimhen’s goal the clearest opportunity had been Venice. Proof of the fact that ball possession statistics only produce words in the wind. We can certainly (and it is no small thing!), As I have already said, consider the result, the ability to come out of the field as winners on a gray day.

Caesar – Napoli still controlled the game with very few risks, except for a great save by Ospina in the first half. And about Ospina I must tell you that I am very curious about the fact that Spalletti has deployed him as a starter. Recently returned from the national team, from a duck that cost his team a lot and from a half injury, however he was preferred to Meret. And just when it is said that he will not renew and will leave and that Meret will be the starting goalkeeper of the future. Well all this leaves me very perplexed and raises doubts about how Meret is considered by Spalletti, who will also be our coach of the future.

Guido – Cesare I believe that Meret could also leave and the next championship play it Ospina. But let’s look at the performance of the individual. I did not like Zielinski author of a colorless game where he has never recorded. In short, he did not seem the player we had found and who had been decisive in the last few games. And Insigne, double of Rocco Hunt, remained in Sanremo. Author of an inconclusive game, he played and made himself the author of many mistakes. Truly an irritating performance in a match where with his technical depth he should have made a difference. I keep thinking that he had to leave right away.

Caesar – Even Politano, apart from the nice cross on Osimhen’s goal, I did not like and was always unable to jump the man. And Osimhen, in addition to the great goal, is certainly not the one of the best times and certainly cannot be, since he needs to acquire the best form. You can see that he still does not have the burning shot when the spaces open.

Guido – Attention, however, Osimhen was the only one to give the feeling of wanting and being able to unlock the result in every moment. His anger, his explosiveness are contagious. I said it and I repeat it this is Osimhen’s Napoli.

Caesar – In any case, I must tell you that the ranking has become interesting with Inter just one point (but let’s not forget that he has one game less that he has to recover against the not irresistible Bologna). Looking forward on Saturday we will meet Inter at the San Paolo-Maradona and we will have the chance to win again to fight for an unexpected top position. Unexpected at the beginning of the season and more recently in the terrible phase that made us squander so many points, accomplices the many absences due to muscle injuries, Covid and the African Cup.

Guido – Dear Cesare, absences, injuries or infections cannot explain the results with Empoli, Spezia and Sassuolo. Inter, who must still play and win the recovery, remains the clear favorite in the title race. But Napoli must not throw away even the slightest chance of success.

Caesar – In terms of Champions we also look a little backards. The thud of Atalanta at home against Cagliari is certainly interesting. I guess they went too far in selling their best parts by not finding the right quality spare parts and then it is to be considered the loss of Ilicic. The fact is that today the Orobics play with owners Pezzella and Zappacosta and this is a fact.

Guido – Regarding Napoli will also recover Anguissa next week, important as a type of player to offer one alternative to midfield, and Koulibaly who in any case remains immovable holder. The rest of the championship is becoming exciting and we hope that Napoli have found the right path to the start of the championship. Spes last goddess.