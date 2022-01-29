it is the oldest animal on earth

In his long life on the island of Sant’Elena he has really seen everything: from 19th century English nobles to tourists with smartphones ready to take a picture of him. Jonathan it’s a Seychelles giant tortoise from 190 years and in 2019 it was crowned by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest living animal on earth.

The turtle was a gift from the British governor

According to scholars, Jonathan was born around 1832. How do they know? The age of the turtle was estimated on the basis of a number of documents. There is a letter found in the registers of the island which would certify that the animal was a gift from Sir William Gray-Wilson, who became governor of the overseas territory in 1887. From the same years it is also a photography which portrays the giant tortoise on the lawn of the English governor’s residence, where he already appears as an adult animal (therefore at least 50 years old). Also, this type of turtle, which comes from Seychelles and belongs to a variant of the Aldabra giant tortoise species, it arrived in St. Helena in 1882.

Today she is a star, has excellent hearing and loves the company of humans

This year Jonathan will accomplish 190 years and will conquer a new record: that of the oldest example of Testudines – the order that includes every species of turtle and land and water tortoise. Before him the “reigning champion” of seniority was You’i Malilaa rayed tortoise that died in 1965 at the age of 188, kept by the royal family of Tonga since 1777, when it was given as a gift by Captain Cook of the British navy.

Today Jonathan enjoys his fame at Plantation House, the residence of the Governor of the British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic where he has now become a real tourist attraction. Completely blind from cataracts, Jonathan has lost his sense of smell and is fed by vets on a daily basis. Despite this he still has excellent hearing and loves the company of humans.