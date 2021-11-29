It is the perfect time to buy a Xiaomi TOP midrange

The debut of the series Xiaomi 12 it could take place by the end of December, however it has emerged that this may not be the first Chinese brand to present a flagship with Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-range solution on board, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Xiaomi 12: bad news, it could arrive in January

Last week it was reported that the Chinese OEM may organize a launch event on December 12 in China to announce the Xiaomi 12 and 12X flagship phones. However, new information reveals that the manufacturer may announce the aforementioned line-up by the end of December. Last year, Xiaomi announced the Mi 11 5G in December making it the first brand to launch a product powered by the Snapdragon 888. A reliable tipster claimed that the company will not unveil the first Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flagship phone this year.

A screenshot of an internal document appears to have appeared on Weibo. This report shows that the company will hold a press conference on December 28 to announce a new product. This indicates that the alleged Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X could become official on December 28th.

The whistleblower Digital Chat Station also said that the launch conference of the brand’s new flagships is scheduled for the end of next month. He added that there is a probability that Xiaomi may not be the first brand to unveil a device with Snapdragon 8 Gen1. This suggests that the Moto Edge X with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 could go official ahead of the flagships of the world’s first mobile phone manufacturer.

Reports revealed that Xiaomi 12X will be driven by the mobile platform Snapdragon 870, while Xiaomi 12 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC. Both models are expected to arrive with a display AMOLED with curved edge that offers Full HD + resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The 12X is expected to house a 6.28-inch display and could be equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. Both models are likely to house a 50-megapixel main camera on the back cover. While the mini may contain a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge, the standard variant could enjoy 100W technology.

Considering the timing then, this is the perfect time to buy a top midrange smartphone from Xiaomi. We bring you the SUPER DISCOUNT models for Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday, but beware: the offers are about to end and the available units are running out, so be quick.