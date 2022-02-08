it is the second US company to have invested the most

Tesla revealed that the value of its bitcoin holdings has risen to nearly 2 billion dollars at the end of December. The company led by the billionaire Elon Musk confirmed that it has not sold cryptocurrencies in the last six months of last year. And to have therefore consolidated its position as the second largest US company with the largest stake in bitcoin.

Main facts

In its annual report released Monday, Tesla revealed that the market value of its bitcoin holdings rose to 1.99 billion as of December 31, 2021. More than its initial investment of 1.5 billion made in the first quarter of last year. . This is a figure that represents approximately 10% of the company’s liquid assets (including cash and negotiable securities).

Tesla faced a $ 101 million book loss last year due to bitcoin’s volatility. However, also in 2021, he reported $ 272 million in profits right from the sale of digital assets. Furthermore, he said he “believes in the long-term potential of digital assets, both as an investment and as a liquid alternative to cash.”

According to Bitcoin Treasuries, with approx 43,200 bitcoin , Tesla owns the highest share of cryptocurrency compared to the 8 of the top 10 companies that hold the most cryptocurrency in the world. But it is outclassed by the comparison with MicroStrategy the data analytics company led by loyal bitcoin lover Michael Saylor, who owns 125,051 bitcoins worth approximately $ 5.4 billion.

As of January 1, the cryptocurrency mining company, Marathon Digital , held 8,133 bitcoins worth $ 375.8 million. While Square, the company of billionaire Jack Dorsey, who started buying bitcoin shortly before Tesla in October 2020, owned 8,027 bitcoins worth around $ 350 million.

The cryptocurrency exchange is also among the 10 companies that have the highest share of bitcoin Coinbase (which owns 4,487 bitcoins worth nearly $ 200 million). The digital asset financial services firm of billionaire investor Michael Novogratz, Galaxy Digital, (with 4,000 bitcoins worth $ 173 million). And a number of small company miners, including Hut 8 Mining, Bitfarms, Riot, and Hive Blockchain, which collectively own nearly $ 800 million in bitcoin.

The top 10 of those who own the most bitcoins

MicroStrategy: 125,051 Tesla: 43,200 Marathon Digital Holdings: 8.133 Square Inc .: 8,027 bitcoins Hut 8 Mining Corp: 5,242 Bitfarms Limited: 4,600 Coinbase: 4,487 Riot Blockchain: 4,464 Hive Blockchain: 4.032 Galaxy Digital Holdings: 4,000

In numbers

10 billion dollars. This is roughly how much about 20 public companies with a market capitalization of over $ 1 trillion have invested in bitcoin. This was announced by the investment company, based in London, Nickel Digital Asset Management.

The context

Growing institutional attention and recent inflationary fears have allowed cryptocurrencies to hit record highs during the pandemic, despite several episodes of volatility. For example, shortly after Tesla announced its $ 1.5 billion investment in bitcoin in February, bringing the cryptocurrency to a new record high, prices immediately plummeted nearly 20% when Elon Musk, on Twitter, he said the prices seemed “a little high”.

Furthermore, even though bitcoin reached $ 69,000 in November, the cryptocurrency has undergone other stops of around 20% in the last year. As happened last May when Tesla announced that it would stop investing in bitcoin or accept it as a form of payment for its cars, because it is not sustainable. On Monday, the price of bitcoin was $ 43,888, up 13% year-to-date, but 35% lower than its all-time high.

What we don’t know

We don’t know if and when Tesla will once again invest in bitcoin or accept it as a form of payment. On Monday, the company said it “could increase or decrease the availability of digital assets at any time,” based on the market and environmental conditions, but did not provide further details on its future as a cryptocurrency.

The cons

“Investing in bitcoin puts a company’s liquidity at risk of unnecessary volatility and potential losses,” he wrote in email comments last week. Jerry Klein, CEO of Treasury Partners, a $ 19 billion consulting firm. Accounting rules require companies to see bitcoin as an intangible asset, Klein says, which means companies must write the value if the price falls, but they can’t write the value if the price appreciates. “This creates a winless situation from an accounting standpoint,” he notes.