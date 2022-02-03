“It is the thinnest ever made” – Corriere.it

from Massimo Sideri

Caironi works at the Italian Institute of Technology: a turning point for sport and health. Uses: “It is an electronic skin that can also be used to read the heartbeat”

Take the film commonly used in cooking for food. Now imagine you can divide its thickness by 100: the result is 150 nanometers. In this way you will have the thinnest transistor in the world in your hands, a scientific result obtained by a team of the Italian Institute of Technology led by researchers Mario Caironi and Virgilio Mattoli. A sort of world “record” – certified with the publication in the journal Nature Communications – that far surpasses the previous one obtained in Japan by Takao Someya, of the University of Tokyo, in 2016 (about 300 nanometers).

Printable transistor Now, national pride aside, it is legitimate to ask the question: what is it for? Is it just an Olympic science final? “The transistor that can also be printed on a finger is an electronic skin – explains Caironi – which, for example, can be used to read the heartbeat and breathing, both for sport and for health”. But not only that: the transistor can also be «used to work on recovering functions that have been lost, such as the tactile one. We are already working on projects to make these results possible, ”says Caironi.

We are in the field not only of “wearable” technology, but a step further: that of bioelectronics which may seem like science fiction but which is instead a concrete, very current technology, even if it is taking its first steps.

The story behind it The transistor (in each microprocessor there are millions) is one of the most important inventions of the twentieth century – comparable perhaps to air flight – so much so that it also deserves one of the rare Nobel prizes with a strong link with a “product”: it was delivered in 1956 to John Bardeen, William Shockley and Walter Brattain (the motivation for the Nobel Prize in Physics referred to contributions to the study of semiconductors and the study of the transistor effect). That of the Nobel Prize of 1956 is also a story of great elegance: Shockley at first did not consider the important results and even thought of closing the project. But the Stanford professor, despite not having participated in the patent filing of the Bell Labs germanium transistor, was still welcomed into the triad that became famous for the invention. Basically that single idea has revolutionized Silicon Valley (it should not be forgotten that the name comes from silicon, the semiconductor that has prevailed over germanium for its qualities and has allowed the technological development of the last half century) and our daily lives. Without it, we would have neither smartphones nor such powerful computers.

Process “We are conceptually moving on that groove – adds Caironi – even if instead of creating a transistor integrated with silicon we are going to create devices with which we give up the computing power to have different properties more compatible with the nature of the human body which is formed by cells and is therefore soft ».

The new manufacturing process, conceived by Fabrizio Antonio Viola and Jonathan Barsotti who are part of the team, also proved to be stable for 24 hours on the skin, a fundamental step in being able to develop concrete applications.

The field of printable electronics is so revolutionary, Caironi underlines, that it has earned another Nobel Prize, the one awarded for Chemistry in 2000 to Alan Heeger, Alan MacDiarid and Hideki Shirakawa “for the use of synthetic materials, such as plastic, in ‘electronics’, the fathers of the ultra-flat. The path of sustainable and “invisible” technology is marked.

Ps: a nanometer is one millionth of a millimeter, the thickness of an atom. But this seems seriously impossible.