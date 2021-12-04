it is the turn of Alberta Ferretti

FOR A FEMALE PUBLIC – Is called Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti the latest edition of the well-known city car and is characterized by specific finishes concerning both the bodywork and the interiors. It is proposed in the Alberta Ferretti Gray color, created specifically for this special series, which creates an iridescent effect, bringing out the pink points of light hidden in the bodywork. There are several chrome details that contrast with the body color: on the mirror caps, grille and door handles. As an alternative to this shade, the pastel Snow White, the metallized Pietra Gray and Vulcano Black, or the Bicolor Black alternating the glossy finish with the matte one are offered.

SPECIFIC FABRICS – The interior of the Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti they stand out for the seat fabrics in Seaqual Yarn, a polyester yarn made with a recycled fabric, with contrasting stitching in Rose Gold. The “AF” monogram, also in Rose Gold, is found on the headrests of the seats. Other interior details are also in this color, such as the steering wheel goblet, the frames of the air vents and on the dashboard.

ALSO WITH LPG – The Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti it is offered with the 1.0-liter 3-cylinder FireFly petrol hybrid engine with 70 HP or with the 4-cylinder 1.2 LPG fueled engine capable of 69 HP.