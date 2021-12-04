Business

it is the turn of Alberta Ferretti

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

FOR A FEMALE PUBLIC – Is called Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti the latest edition of the well-known city car and is characterized by specific finishes concerning both the bodywork and the interiors. It is proposed in the Alberta Ferretti Gray color, created specifically for this special series, which creates an iridescent effect, bringing out the pink points of light hidden in the bodywork. There are several chrome details that contrast with the body color: on the mirror caps, grille and door handles. As an alternative to this shade, the pastel Snow White, the metallized Pietra Gray and Vulcano Black, or the Bicolor Black alternating the glossy finish with the matte one are offered.

SPECIFIC FABRICS – The interior of the Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti they stand out for the seat fabrics in Seaqual Yarn, a polyester yarn made with a recycled fabric, with contrasting stitching in Rose Gold. The “AF” monogram, also in Rose Gold, is found on the headrests of the seats. Other interior details are also in this color, such as the steering wheel goblet, the frames of the air vents and on the dashboard.

ALSO WITH LPG – The Lancia Ypsilion Alberta Ferretti it is offered with the 1.0-liter 3-cylinder FireFly petrol hybrid engine with 70 HP or with the 4-cylinder 1.2 LPG fueled engine capable of 69 HP.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The megatrends of sustainability: here are which trends of the future must be invested in (already now)

3 weeks ago

«Great performances on digital» – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

New Toyota Aygo X against Fiat Panda, data (and tires …) in comparison

4 weeks ago

Stellantis in the USA gives the ultimatum to its employees

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button