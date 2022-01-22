One of the operations that has always intrigued the financial administration is the bank transfer. Indeed attention is maximum when the same is done in cash. This is due to the evident attractiveness of these operations in the sphere of the prohibition of the use of cash beyond the threshold. Obviously, it will be difficult to make a cash transfer in the bank or post office for sums exceeding 999 euros which obviously remains a one-off operation. But even if it were carried out, albeit occasionally, it would not raise particular concerns. In fact, with customer due diligence, it will be possible to clarify the consistency between the transaction carried out and the economic and financial profile.

The operation, difficult to frame and therefore under the viewfinder of the tax authorities, is the transfer made in a place other than a financial institution. So much so that it is this transfer that triggers the tight controls of the Revenue Agency and the feared fines of 5,000 euros. In fact, newsstands, tobacconists and betting shops offer money transfer services through a latest generation POS device. In other words, by going to a point of sale adhering to the service with a document and tax code, you can make a cash transfer. Unfortunately, however, whoever offers the service verifies the identity but is unlikely to be able to carry out the monitoring of anti-money laundering continuously, or rather over time.

It therefore seems evident that the financial administration will be much more active in monitoring the often repeated cash transactions. That is, as for payments to an ATM, all transfers made over a certain period of time suggest that it may be a single operation. And this even if the daily limit defined by the company offering the transfer is 500 euros per day.

In fact, this limit does not protect against possible checks if the cash transfer occurs, for example, several times during the month. In this case, there is not only the risk of exceeding the cash threshold set for 2022 but of violating the rules on money laundering. Especially if the origin of the cash used to make the transfer is uncertain and inconsistent with the income received. The uncertainty, then, will be maximum if these transfers are made to themselves. In this case, with high amounts, the risk is that really heavy penalties will be triggered pursuant to article 648 bis of the criminal code.

In the case of money laundering or self-laundering, the penalties range from € 5,000 to € 25,000. Therefore it is always better not to underestimate operations such as repeated cash transfers over time. In fact, it is good to know that the crime of self-laundering also occurs when an attempt is made to hide or transform the capital deriving from tax evasion.