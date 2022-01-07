It is this very old drug that would help break the brain and alleviate fear

Sudden change is difficult for everyone to accept, even for the most flexible. Not being ready for the unexpected creates a void that you often can’t jump over. And so there is the risk of remaining firm in one’s fear and in the impossibility of reacting. Then, when the change is a traumatic event such as the most tragic, death, then mental difficulties could arise.

Unfortunately, death occupies one of the very first places among the causes of the so-called post traumatic stress disorder. In fact, bereavement puts a strain on our mind because along with the pain of the loss, depression and serious anxiety disorders can also come. This occurs even more when death comes suddenly, leaving us paralyzed, incredulous, totally in shock. There is no time to realize, to “accept” what is happening, because it just happens. Like a storm on a sunny day.

Post traumatic disorder is a form of mental distress that can therefore come after very traumatic experiences. Apparently it is this old drug that would help break the brain and alleviate fear. In particular, the symptoms of this condition are linked to fear, anxiety and terror and the constant remembrance of the traumatic experience. According to some scholars, an old drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease could be used to treat this disorder.

According to a study reported by the Veronesi Foundation, levodopa could be effective in the treatment of post-traumatic disorder. It is the most widely used molecule for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

To treat this disorder, a psychotherapeutic approach is used, during which we try to retrace and metabolise the event and a pharmacological approach. The latter in order to relieve anxious states by administering benzodiazepines and / or antidepressants.

According to the researchers, to heal it is necessary to change the mental association that leads to the disorder. This change would see the involvement of some brain circuits active in the mechanisms of pleasure and reward. The main factor in these mechanisms is dopamine. This is why taking levodopa, transformed into dopamine, could become the cure for this ailment. Furthermore, the levodopa molecule would be able to strengthen the memory of pleasant memories, therefore to obtain greater benefits it is necessary to combine it with psychotherapy. Of course, this is general information. The true confirmation and any therapy must be decided solely and exclusively by the attending physician. Attending physician to whom we will have to contact without hesitation.

Therefore, the consumption of levodopa, combined with psychotherapy, could strengthen the positive memories to the point of making them able to more easily replace the negative memory.

