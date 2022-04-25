‘It is tied’; Ciro Procuna on ESPN was rude | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Oh boy, what did he say? Funny moment that was experienced during the broadcast of Spicy Soccer Saturday night when Ciro Procuna came out tremendous rudeness live on ESPNcompletely inadvertently to cause laughter from his fellow panelists and even the production people in the studio.

While they talked about the present of Chivas and their next rival, Necaxa, the commentator meant it was “even on points”but he was betrayed by “the neighborhood” and Ciro Procuna came out saying “he’s stuffed”to which Paco Gabriel de Anda said comically: “Maybe he is a little upset”.

Héctor Huerta’s smile made the moment more comical, but who took the palms was Mario Carrillo when he covered his face to laugh for him blooper by Ciro Procunawho is one of the narrators with the longest career at ESPN, specifically in the NFL and football narrations.

So unexpected was the rudeness of the panelist – who has never been involved in scandals or controversies like many of his colleagues – that even the laughter of the cameramen and people behind the scenes was heard live on ESPN’s primetime show.

And since we saw the laughter from Mario Carrillo on ESPNit is impossible not to remember the day that, in a program of The captains, Ángel García Toraño called a player “Vergas” instead of “Vargas”. Although he wanted to hide by correcting quickly, Álvaro Morales burned him by asking “What did you say?”, While Carrillo doubled over with laughter.