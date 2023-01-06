“It is to advertise”: they revived AMLO’s tweet where he criticized the arrest of “El Chapo”

FILE PHOTO. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gestures during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Facing the capture Ovid Guzman LopezInternet users on social networks —mainly related to the political opposition in Mexico— revived a tweet from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in which he launched a strong criticism of the arrest of Joaquín El Chapo Guzman in 2014.

Capture of Ovidio Guzmán: what were the red lights fired by an Army aircraft Infobae México contacted a consultant and expert on security issues and the Armed Forces to find out what type of weapon was used to fire this type of projectile and what its purpose was.

It was during the administration of Enrique Pena Nieto that the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was recaptured in a hotel in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The fact was presented as a great achievement of the administration of the Mexican.

Given this, a then opposition member of López Obrador —who at that time had lost two presidential elections— classified the capture as mere publicity for “the mafia of power”.

In 2014 López Obrador questioned the capture of “El Chapo” during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (Twitter)

“The arrest of Joaquín Guzmán Loera does not solve the underlying problem, but it helps EPN (Enrique Peña Nieto) and the power mafia to publicize themselves,” said the former head of Government of the Federal District (now Mexico City).

Javier Lozano, Vicente Fox, Marko Cortés and Felipe Calderón reacted to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán Some Mexican political figures made their point of view known regarding the situation that broke out in Sinaloa due to the arrest of “El Ratón”

These words were rescued this Thursday, January 5, after the apprehension of one of Guzmán Loera’s sons: Ovidio, The mouse. Said criminal was captured as a result of an operation coordinated by the National Guard (GN) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) during the early hours of the morning.

However, the action earned him various criticisms of López Obrador and his security strategy. politicians like Vicente Fox, Javier Lozano and Marko Cortés pointed out the coincidence of the arrest with the imminent arrival of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who will visit Mexico City on January 8.

Ovidio Guzmán was captured in Culiacán and transferred to Mexico City (screenshot/Milenio)

“Ovid will be the gift for Biden?”, questioned Fox Quezada through Twitter. For his part, Senator Emilio Alvarez-Icaza He highlighted several points regarding the capture. “Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest before Biden’s visit is no coincidence. If you have the ability, why wait to use it? Or do we have to wait for a state visit for this to happen, ”he questioned.

What is the origin of the corrido “I am the Mouse”, dedicated to Ovidio Guzmán The son of “El Chapo” Guzmán was apprehended in Culiacán, Sinaloa, and transferred to the Altiplano prison in Almoloya, State of Mexico

For its part, the National Action Party (BREAD) condemned what he called “the failed security strategy” implemented by the federal government. Through a statement they pointed out that the violence generated this January 5 was caused by the same government when it released Ovidio in 2019.

“This is the result of the policy of embracing criminals, because since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the release of Ovidio Guzmán, he opened the way for all drug traffickers to attack the civilian population,” the party leader asserted. Marko Cortes.

Joaquín Guzmán was recaptured in 2014 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa (Cuartoscuro)

For its part, the arrest of the capo generated various situations of violence in the municipality, in such a way that the main exits of culiacan were blocked by members of the Sinaloa Cartel, while the local airport and a military base were attacked.

Faced with the shootings, blockades and burning of vehicles, the municipal government suspended academic, work, while flights and ground transportation were stopped after a commercial plane was shot.

Ovidio was transported from the place of his capture directly to Mexico City through military aircraft. He was received in the hangar of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) located in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

The apprehension of “El Ratón” generated various episodes of violence in Sinaloa (LEO ESPINOZA AND ALEJANDRO ESCOBAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Subsequently, Guzmán López was transferred to the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMSA) and then to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation No. 1 of the Plateauin Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

His father was also held in said prison after being captured in 2014, but he escaped through a tunnel 17 months later. He was arrested again in January 2016, to be later extradited to the United States.

KEEP READING:

They recaptured Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo”, after a strong operation in Culiacán

Ovidio Guzmán resisted his arrest and attacked the National Guard: the details of the capture of Chapo’s son

Culiacán under fire: reported drug blockades after recapture of Ovidio Guzmán; suspend classes