“It is unacceptable”: Henry Neumann denounces lack of lifeguards on the Condado beach and summons the governor

After a minor was swept away by an ocean current on the Condado beach, Senator Henry Neuman denounced this morning that the central government has not assigned the lifeguards that it promised for that sector where multiple fatalities have been reported.

Neumann, president of the Senate Security Commission, indicated that during an interpellation hearing, the Secretary of Natural Resources (DNER), Raphael Machargopromised to assign lifeguards to that beach.

Visiting the area where San Juan Emergency Management personnel were observing divers searching for the minor, the legislator said that Machargo and the Tourism Company “They were going to make a joint agreement to place the booths here and place three lifeguards.”

“They promised me a year ago and nothing. I walk by here every day and every day I ask. Here every day the boys who work putting the chairs have to go out to rescue someone, “said Neumann.

When asked why it didn’t happen, he replied that “the roadblock is lack of will. What does it cost the government for three life jackets that can be placed from La Concha to the Marriot?

He pointed out that being one of the “busiest beaches in Puerto Rico and we spend millions of people to bring people here, through the DMO and the publicity that arises, throughout the world, people are constantly dying.”

He acknowledged that legislation could be worked on to address this issue, but he insisted that they got carried away with the fact that “the director of Tourism and the secretary of the DNER told us more than a year ago that they were going to put three lifeguards here. And in the interpellation, Marchargo said to my questions that this was being worked on”.

“I summon the governor of Puerto Rico to take action on the matter,” He added to try that “poor people who come here to enjoy a few days in Puerto Rico, on the best beach, have to go through a tragedy like the one we are experiencing right now. It is unacceptable”.

Neumann stressed that the location of lifeguards not only serves to rescue people dragged by the water, but rather to prevent them from entering.

The beach has multiple signs indicating in Spanish and English that entering the water is dangerous. Even so, with security personnel in the area and rescue boats in the background, this medium was able to observe several people entering the choppy sea and breaking waves to shore.

For his part, the surfer Peter Santos Torreswho for more than 30 years has worked selling water in the area of ​​the Window to the Sea of ​​Condado, indicated that years ago he lost count of how many people he has saved from some misfortune on the beach behind the La Concha hotel, although he considers that they have been “thousands”.

He denounced that for a long time they have unsuccessfully claimed the location of lifeguards, while sometimes their prevention management is hampered by people who do not take it seriously because they do not have any authority to prevent people from getting into the water.

“Sometimes I prevent (people from going into the water) with a dick about 30 times a day, especially the children, but the parents get upset because since I don’t have a uniform… but it’s about nobody drowning,” claimed.

He added that “no one jumps here, because there are (underwater) caves… I have been able to drift for three to four hours, reaching Levittown with two victims. If it wasn’t for the Coast Guard, I would still be in the water.”

When asked what can be done, he demanded that “resources be given to the Red Cross, which are the ones that certify in Puerto Rico. There was a group of Americans who wanted to do it, but they made their lives miserable.”

The authorities are still carrying out a search operation for a 12-year-old minor who would have been dragged by sea currents on the Condado beach, behind the La Concha hotel, in San Juan.

According to the Policethe events were reported at about 10:14 pm yesterday, Sunday, through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

DRNA assures that it did its part

In a press release, Marchargo lamented the minor’s situation and recalled that only the resorts are suitable for bathers, emphasizing that the Condado beach is not.

Regarding Neumann’s claim, the DNER secretary pointed out that he did his part “providing support for the initiative of the Tourism Company for the assignment of lifeguards or personnel to guide on the danger of the beach.”

He assured that “the DNER built a lifeguard tower”, which is “waiting to be assembled on the aforementioned beach”, as well as the “necessary labeling”.

He emphasized that the issue of placing lifeguards is “falling on other agencies.”

When this medium stressed the question, DNER answered that the agreement was that the DNER would build the towers that would be placed for the lifeguards, as well as provide the necessary permits, while Tourism would take care of the lifeguards.

DNER assured that it will install the towers as soon as the lifeguards are assigned.

THE NEW DAY requested a reaction from Tourism and its press office replied that it would be managing a response.