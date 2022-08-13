It is urgent to address the emotional well-being of the student population in the face of the educational blackout, warns the State of the Nation

Addressing the psychological and cognitive well-being of the student population must be a priority for the Costa Rican educational system, as indicated by the State of the Nation Program.

“The pandemic not only contributed to the educational blackout, affecting the development of key skills in reading and mathematics, but also the mental health of the adolescent population in the Latin American region, especially because the prolonged closure of educational centers in 2020 limited substantively the interaction with their peers and introduced significant changes in their habits and routines”, warns Katherine Barquero, researcher of the Program.

Given this scenario, the research program warns that it is necessary to advance in the development of specific educational policies, especially taking into account the violence that is experienced in many educational centers in the country.

In addition, it points out that the absence of emotional well-being in students fosters spaces for behaviors associated with bullying to occur; as well as negative climates for learning characterized by noise and disorder, which are associated with empathy deficits and violent attitudes in schools.