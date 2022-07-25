It is urgent to promote more Latina health workers in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY.- According to the California Health Care Foundation, only 6 percent of physicians in the state identify as Latino. Nationally, the Association of American Medical Colleges found that women make up 36 percent of all US physicians, but only 2.4 percent identify as Hispanic or Latina.

The numbers were clear to Veronica Palomino, MD, MPH, when she created the nonprofit Latinas in Medicine (Latinas in Medicine).

With the goal of developing a workforce that resembles the population it serves, Palomino has cultivated a community that inspires, guides, and empowers Latinas who choose careers in medicine.

“We try to go beyond a sense of community and create a sense of family,” Palomino said. “Maybe in their previous relationships with doctors, they seem to be a little bit high on a pedestal and not really approachable or relatable. That’s not us.”

Latinas in Medicine recognized its first cohort of scholars who first joined the program in 2018. (Photo by Sarah Berjan).

“Accepted more than a dozen medical students”

The nonprofit organization was established in August 2016 and accepted its first group in 2018. After a long hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Latinas en Medicina accepted more than a dozen medical students into its new group that They will receive individualized tutoring, academic support, and career and leadership development.

The City of San Diego recognized the original cohort with a certificate signed by Councilwoman Vivian Moreno. San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice President Nora Vargas issued a certificate to the nonprofit organization in honor of their dedication and passion for increasing the number of Latinas in medicine and supporting those at heart. of medical care.

“Mentoring is the backbone of this program. Of all the activities in the program, I think this is the most impressive. As one of our fellows comes through the program and gets closer to applying for their Ph.D. programs, the mentorship intensifies,” Palomino said.

Palomino credits the program’s intense mentorship as part of the first cohort’s success in being admitted to desired doctoral programs.

Latinas In Medicine welcomes its new group of scholars after the coronavirus pandemic forced a halt to the program. (Photo by Sarah Berjan).

“Inspire and nurture Latinas”



Latinas en Medecina and its all-volunteer, eight-member board of directors inspire and nurture Latinas in elementary, high school, and college who are interested in entering the medical field. Four students from San Ysidro High School and South West High School joined the program as a transition to college.

This year will also be the second year the nonprofit has worked with San Ysidro High School, but Palomino hopes to expand the program.

“I am so happy to be in this community with all of you. It’s hard to believe we started all of this in 2016. It’s been an incredible journey,” said Board Chairman Ramon Hernadez DrPH, MPH. “We will continue to build future diversity in our workforce, particularly in our Latino workforce.”

Critical demand for doctors to serve in their communities

Addressing incoming and outgoing academics, Hernandez acknowledged the critical demand for physicians who represent the communities they serve.

“You know the communities we live in and why we need you so badly. It’s a long road, it’s a tough road, but being a part of Latinas in medicine, you’re going to have some amazing board members to support you,” said Hernadez.

Community members who want to support the program can participate through “time, talent, treasure,” according to Palomino.

Invite the professionals from the field of medicine

“If you are in the medical field and have a doctorate degree, we would love for you to be a mentor and host to our students. If you are a Latina leader, we would love for you to inspire our young women,” Palomino said.

Palomino said the program itself is relatively inexpensive, but Latinas en Medicina’s vision is to have an intensive residential retreat with intensive programming.

Visit Latinas en Medicina to learn more about the program, find applications to the program, and get involved.