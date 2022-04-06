It is urgent to reduce the epidemic of cerebrovascular accident or “stroke” in Puerto Rico

In recent days, a multisectoral work table was held under the framework of the project Puerto Rico Stroke Connectionwhich seeks to promote changes in public policies, and better coordination of public and private health institutions for care of cerebrovascular accident or “stroke”.

“We believe in the strength of collaboration to face health challenges and this event is a first step in the right direction to mobilize the health sector in the development and implementation of actions that improve stroke care on the island,” explained Omar Musi, country manager for Medtronic Puerto Rico and facilitator of the event. “The common interest is that more patients have access to timely medical care and reduce the impact that this condition has on them, their families and communities.”

In this unprecedented meeting, leaders of hospitals, insurers, medical emergency services, health teaching staff, medical professionals and neuroscience specialists signed a statement committing to follow up on the actions identified to establish an effective “stroke” network in Puerto Rico, vital to provide timely treatment in the face of these medical emergencies.

The event also included the participation of the Undersecretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Félix Rodríguez Schmidt. “The role of the Department of Health within this collaborative effort is key to identifying opportunities that can make a difference in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of stroke patients. We will spare no effort to raise resources and implement public policy that makes this commitment an action carried out,” said Rodríguez.

“Having an optimal stroke care network gives us the opportunity to generate better knowledge among the population about the symptoms of stroke, timely admission of patients to the hospital, and access to treatment. All of these elements are key to reducing the impact of this condition on the health of Puerto Ricans,” said the Undersecretary.

Stroke Connection Puerto Rico held its first day of work to evaluate, develop strategies and agree on actions for effective stroke care on the island. (Supplied)

During the opening of the meeting, Dr. Sheila Martins, president-elect of the World Stroke Organization explained that, “it is clear that the personal and socioeconomic impact of the ‘stroke’ requires specific policies and actions to mitigate it. However, we need to measure everything we do and have updated data that will lead us to improve the indicators. In Latin America, there are already 200 stroke centers, which use telemedicine tools such as Telestroke, to facilitate the exchange of information in real time and to diagnose and treat stroke patients”, highlighted Dr. Martins, who added that the goal is to take it to 80% of the world’s countries through the Global Stroke Alliance.

According to Carmen Morales, main speaker at the event and director of Neurosciences of the Caguas Mennonite Health System, the challenges we must address in order to set up a care network for stroke patients range from raising awareness among the general public, training clinical personnel involved in all the route of care, high health costs associated with the subsequent treatment of patients who suffered a “stroke” and were left with some degree of disability to the great shortage of neuro specialists.

“Puerto Rico only has two vascular and five endovascular neurologists, which makes it difficult to cover patients from the entire island. We know that 1 in 4 people will suffer a ‘stroke’ throughout their lives, these being increasingly younger and of productive age, and unfortunately only 11% of patients receive thrombolytic therapy. We are facing a public health problem,” Morales stressed.

For his part, Dr. Juan Ramos, one of the five endovascular neurosurgeons in Puerto Rico, indicated that “last year only 12 mechanical thrombectomies were performed (intervention used to restore blood flow to the brain caused by the ischemic stroke). , when the optimal measure should be around 200 per million inhabitants. We are very far from this goal, Puerto Rico urgently needs to attract and retain endovascular neurosurgeons or license foreign neurosurgeons, as well as relax the medicolegal framework, which is extremely strict.”

From the experience shared by the international speakers, specialists in neurology from the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​it is evident that an effective stroke management network is viable. For more than 20 years, they dedicated themselves to studying how to improve access and the efficacy of stroke treatments, creating a stroke network that led to the care of more than 15 patients with mechanical thrombectomies, for every 100,000 inhabitants, and reduce the care period for stroke patients to less than one hour.

Important facts about the “stroke”