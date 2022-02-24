it is US interference; White House denies it

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considered that the concern of the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinkenabout the murders of journalists in Mexico, is an intervention, he asked him to be informed and not to act in an interfering manner because Mexico is not a US colony and he specified that his comments are not true.

In response, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed that Blinken’s concern about the crimes of reporters in Mexico is based on reality.

“We have seen, in fact, the threats facing journalism in Mexico and that is the concern expressed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on behalf of the United States, about these abuses. I think he spoke based on the facts on the ground,” he said.

Former ambassadors of both nations and internationalists considered that Blinken’s opinions cannot be taken as an interventionist act or to affect diplomatic relations between the two nations, in addition to not questioning Mexico as a free, independent and sovereign country.

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrardat the request of the Chief Executive, sent a letter to his US counterpart, Blinken, in which he defends the work of Mexico in the face of the murders of journalists and said that these crimes are persecuted and investigated here so that there is no impunity.

Ebrard Casaubon added that the President and those in his government are committed to being accountable “exclusively to Mexican citizens.”

Last night, at the conclusion of a meeting in the Senate, Ebrard Casaubon rejected that there are important differences with the United States, a country with which Mexico maintains a very good relationship “and we will continue to have it.”

Last Tuesday, Blinken expressed in Twitter: “The high number of journalists killed in Mexico this year and the continuing threats they face are concerning. I join those who call for greater responsibility and protection for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth.”

In the morning, López Obrador said that Blinken “is misinformed, because otherwise he would be acting in bad faith, what he is maintaining is not true, it is very unfortunate that there are murders of journalists, nothing more than that in all cases he is acting, there is no impunity, they are not state crimes,” he insisted.

The federal president considered that if Blinken gives his opinion on the situation of journalists in Mexico, he would like him to inform him why they finance a group opposed to his government.

Anthony Earl Wayne, former US ambassador to Mexico, told THE UNIVERSAL: “As you know, the United States regularly shares its views on human rights, freedom of the press, human trafficking, freedom of religion, and many other topics. It does so with respect to many countries. There is nothing in Secretary Blinken’s statement that questions Mexico as a free, independent, and sovereign country. I don’t think this issue should escalate.”

The former Mexican ambassador to the United States, Arthur Sarukhanagreed that the position of the head of US diplomacy is similar to that of “other governments, several of them through embassies in the country, officials, legislators, NGOs and editorial boards of newspapers abroad, which have been pronounced about it,” he posted on his Twitter.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, said Mexico should take the lead on the issue of murdered journalists. A leftist government should be at the forefront of protecting journalists and social organizations that are under threat.

He stressed that Blinken’s opinion does not qualify or refer to the Mexican government, so if López Obrador feels alluded to, it will be for a reason: “It may cause tensions, but I doubt it will escalate into a greater controversy.”

Francisco Valdés Ugalde, an academic from UNAM, indicated that Blinken’s opinion cannot be taken as an act of interference or negatively affect diplomatic relations.

“This is the case of Mexico when it comes to Mexicans mistreated abroad or when disagreements are expressed with third-country policies on human rights,” he said.

The internationalist from the Tec de Monterrey, Iliana Rodríguez, believed that what Blinken declared cannot be classified as an interference or violation of Mexico’s sovereignty, since only what has already been exposed about crimes against journalists is made visible.

OPENS FRONTS COUNTER-GOVERNMENTS FOREIGN

In recent days, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has criticized various foreign governments, such as those of the United States, Spain, Peru and Panama, and yesterday, against the Austrian government, which he described as having an arrogant and arrogant when he asked for the loan of Moctezuma’s headdress. After the statements of the Head of the Mexican Federal Executive, the claims have not been long in coming by the governments of the aforementioned countries.

Panama, February 1: President López Obrador claims that, “as if it were the Holy Inquisition”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Erika Mouynes, rejected the Mexican government’s proposal for Pedro Salmerón to be the new ambassador to that nation.

Spain, February 9: The Federal President calls for a “pause” of relations with the Spanish government due to the alleged abuses that companies of that nation have carried out against the Mexican people.

Peru, February 13: The Peruvian Foreign Ministry protests the statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when questioning the alleged conservatism in the South American country.

United States, February 17: The Mexican Federal Chief Executive assures that he will ask the US government, headed by Joe Biden, to stop or stop financing organizations opposed to a government, as he accuses that this is an interventionist action in another nation.

Austria, February 23: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assures that the president of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, had a “very arrogant and arrogant” attitude when his government requested, through his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the loan of Moctezuma’s plume to exhibit it in our country during the celebrations for the Bicentennial of the consummation of Independence.

